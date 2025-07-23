Nigeria: Reps Reject Us 3-Month Visa Validity for Nigerians

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the United States resolve limiting most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens to single-entry with a three-month validity period.

This followed the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance, moved by Hon. Muhammad Muktar and four others at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers called on the US Government to immediately rescind the new policy, which reduced visa validity from a five-year multiple entry to a three-month single entry.

Moving the motion on behalf of the co-sponsors, Muktar insisted that the House must rise in defense of the ordinary Nigerian whose aspiration to study, work, or reunite with family in the US now stood threatened by a unilateral policy shift.

He expressed concern that the July 8, 2025, policy change by the U.S. Department of State will have far-reaching consequences on business operations, academic pursuits, and family connections, particularly among members of Nigeria's vibrant diaspora community.

Muktar stressed that the new policy will inflict significant consequences across multiple spheres, adding that it could undermine Nigeria's strategic objective of attracting monthly remittances of over $1 billion through diaspora bonds.

The lawmaker further emphasised the historic and strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States, built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and robust cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and security.

"It is deeply disturbing that this policy shift comes despite decades of goodwill, sacrifices, and bilateral efforts invested by both governments and citizens to promote common goals," Muktar noted.

He also highlighted the vital contributions of Nigerians living in the United States, describing them as one of the most educated and productive immigrant communities in the country.

"Nigerians in the U.S. have made enormous contributions to healthcare, technology, academia, arts, and public service. Names like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dr. Bennet Omalu, and Uzoma Asagwara are just a few among many," Muktar stated.

The lawmaker also recalled the efforts of the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group (NUSPFG), which has consistently engaged with U.S. institutions, Congress members--including Rep. Chris Smith--and State Department officials to advance mutual understanding and address issues around security, profiling, and immigration fairness.

Adopting the motion, the House condemned in strong terms, the U.S. government's decision to downgrade Nigerian visa status without due consideration of the strategic and people-centric relationship between both nations.

It urged the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the U.S. Department of State to rescind the new visa policy and restore the five-year multiple entry visa regime previously granted to Nigerians.

The House mandated the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group to formally communicate its position to U.S. Congress, the State Department, and the Embassy in Nigeria, and intensify diplomatic efforts for fairer immigration policies.

The Green Chamber also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage the U.S. Government in diplomacy to prevent further erosion of relations and to protect the dignity and mobility of Nigerian citizens.

The House urged the US to adopt a more nuanced approach that reflects the realities of both nations' long-standing cooperation, and to reaffirm its commitment to people-to-people diplomacy, especially as Nigeria continues to play a vital role in regional peace and democratic consolidation in Africa.