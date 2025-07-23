Nigeria: Your Threat to Obi Is Against Us All, Atiku Tackles Edo Governor

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a statement by Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo directed at Peter Obi, saying any threat to the former Labour Party presidential candidate is a threat to the entire opposition.

Atiku's reaction came after a veiled warning by Governor Okpebholo, who said Obi must not visit Edo State again without obtaining security clearance from him.

The governor's comment, made during a public event last week, has sparked widespread criticism from opposition leaders and rights groups, who accused him of trying to intimidate political opponents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But Fred Itua, the governor's chief press secretary, insisted his principal had not issued a threat. Rather, he said, the governor was emphasising the need for proper security coordination when politically exposed persons visit the state.

Reacting, Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, in a post on X on Tuesday said, "Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us!"

Doubling down on his position on Tuesday, Governor Okpebholo said his duty was not only to serve the people of Edo but also to ensure the safety of everyone within the state.

"My work is to save the life of every Edo citizen and visitor coming into Edo," he said.

He added that he had no regrets over his earlier comments and insisted he had done the right thing.

"They said I don't talk, but one sentence and everybody was crying. I simply said it is advice: don't come to Edo without informing me. Was I chewing hot yam? Did I need one plus three to make my sentence? Do I need to read an encyclopaedia for people to understand what I am saying?

"My job is not only to work for Edo people. My work is to save the lives of every Edo citizen and visitor coming into Edo. If telling him to notify me as the chief security officer of this state is a crime, so be it. I have no regret about it. I repeat it: before you come into Edo State, notify me. It is not a threat," he said.