Liberia: Boakai's Port Bill Veto Draws Civil Society Praise, Push for Legislative Rework Intensifies

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's veto of key provisions in the controversial Port Decentralization Act has drawn broad commendation from civil society groups and student organizations, who are now urging the Legislature to revise the legislation to correct legal inconsistencies and structural flaws.

In a joint press conference Monday in Monrovia, a coalition of civic, student, and intellectual organizations described Boakai's action as "timely and necessary," asserting that the bill in its current form risked undermining national maritime coordination and conflicting with existing laws.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his prudent decision to veto specific line items in the bill," said Stephanie Success Gibson, Assistant Secretary General of Books Before Boys, speaking on behalf of the coalition.

The "Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Decentralization and Modernization Act," passed by both chambers of the Legislature on June 24, 2025, aimed to grant greater autonomy to local ports, attract foreign investment, and allow direct revenue retention for infrastructure development. However, the president flagged several sections as incompatible with maritime statutes and cautioned against creating overlapping mandates with the Liberia Maritime Authority.

Civil society leaders said their support for Boakai's veto did not amount to opposition to port reform, but rather a call for responsible legislation.

"We are only pushing for the Legislature to revisit certain provisions," said Mustapha Z. Sherman, Executive Director of Books Before Boys. "We also thank the Legislature for being farsighted in making laws that will create jobs and provide other social and economic opportunities for the citizens."

The coalition raised red flags about ambiguous language in the bill, the lack of adequate public consultations, and a provision establishing nine-member boards for each port--seen as excessive and potentially inefficient.

They called on lawmakers to launch broader consultations and revise the legislation in line with national development goals, legal clarity, and institutional integrity.

Participating organizations included Books Before Boys Incorporated, the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion, the National Muslim Student Association of Liberia, the New Initiative for Progress, the Coalition of Youth and Students for a Better Liberia, Liberia Youth United for Disability, Young Women for Peace, the Alliance of Muslim Youths for Democracy, Liberia Action for Climate Justice, and Voice of the People.