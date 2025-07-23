Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Donates Rain Gear, Rice to Boost Police, Security Morale Amid Rainy Season Strain

Published: July 23, 2025

MONROVIA - Lofa County Senator Momo T. Cyrus on Tuesday donated hundreds of raincoats, reflective jackets, and bags of rice to national and regional security agencies, saying the gesture reflects the Senate's continued commitment to national security welfare amid the country's difficult rainy season.

At a brief handover ceremony held at Liberia National Police (LNP) headquarters in Monrovia, Cyrus presented 500 raincoats and 1,000 reflective jackets, all imported and customized with official police insignia. The donation comes as law enforcement officers contend with harsh weather and limited resources during one of Liberia's most challenging periods for public safety.

"We know the challenges you face; we know the task you have got to execute," Cyrus told officers gathered for the event. "And all we can do for you is to support."

Cyrus, who chairs the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs, said the donation is part of broader efforts to support law enforcement and reinforce legislative oversight with tangible action.

He also announced a separate delivery of 300 bags of 25-kilogram rice and 150 raincoats for joint security forces in Lofa County, noting that the initiative is part of his constituency engagement and a broader drive to strengthen Liberia's security apparatus at both the national and local levels.

"My office and the Senate Defense Committee remain committed to supporting and strengthening our oversight responsibility over the security sector," he said.

Accepting the donation, Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman hailed the senator's intervention as "timely and significant," especially for frontline officers who often patrol in poor weather without adequate gear.

"Apart from being our own chairman in the Liberian Senate, I think this goes beyond your role," Coleman said. "It extends to your patriotic goodwill as a citizen and one who once served in this sector and understands how it works."

He said the rain gear and high-visibility jackets would help mitigate the risks officers face during the rainy season, including traffic accidents--a major public safety concern--and would enable officers to maintain visible, safe patrols even in severe conditions.

"This particular gesture is timely and important to help some of our officers who do not have rain gear to be more effective," Coleman said.

He reaffirmed the police's commitment to using the materials strictly for their intended purpose--improving road safety, protecting citizens, and ensuring operational efficiency throughout the rainy season.