Liberia: Orange Liberia Showcases $250m Investment in National Tech Growth

Orange Liberia has revealed it has invested more than $250 million in digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech education across Liberia since acquiring its operations in 2016--a move the company says reflects its long-term commitment to national development and digital transformation.

The disclosure was made during the Liberia Technology Summit 2025, held from July 15-18 in Monrovia, where Orange emerged as a dominant voice in the country's evolving tech landscape. The event brought together top government officials, private sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and students under the theme "Transforming Governance, Empowering Citizens."

"We are not just witnesses to Liberia's transformation," said Zayzay Mulbah, representing CEO Jean Marius Yao. "We are proud to be active partners--building a digital nation where innovation drives development and no one is left behind."

Connecting the Country

Orange Liberia has expanded mobile coverage from 180 sites in 2016 to over 630 today, with plans to reach 770 by the end of this year. The company has also laid more than 725 kilometers of fiber optic cable, with a target of 1,000 kilometers to link rural communities with urban centers.

That infrastructure proved critical earlier this year when the ACE submarine cable suffered a major outage. Orange rerouted traffic through its Côte d'Ivoire operations, keeping Liberia connected during the regional disruption.

In a move to strengthen national data sovereignty, Orange is constructing a Tier III+ data center in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County--Liberia's first. The facility will support cloud services, e-governance platforms, and fintech innovation while ensuring local data hosting.

The company also recently opened its $10 million digital headquarters--Orange ICON 16--in Monrovia, positioning itself as a hub for innovation, research, and service delivery.

Leading in Digital Finance and Literacy

Orange Money now serves over 1 million Liberians, offering a low-cost alternative to traditional banking. The company's "Only 1% Cash-Out" campaign has expanded access to financial services for market women, students, teachers, and civil servants.

Meanwhile, Orange Digital Centers have trained more than 10,000 Liberians in areas such as coding, robotics, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy--all at no cost. Digital Clubs have been launched at Cuttington University and William V.S. Tubman University to further drive innovation at the tertiary level.

"Our mission is not just to connect people but to empower them with the skills and tools needed to thrive in a digital economy," Mulbah said.

Beyond Connectivity: Real-World Community Impact

Through the Orange Foundation, the company has launched more than 20 digital schools, three Women's Tech Centers, and an Orange Village in Mama Tomah, Lofa County, which includes a school, clinic, clean water system, and maternity ward.

The foundation also contributes $100,000 annually to the Presidential Scholarship Program and recently funded the renovation of the oncology ward at JFK Medical Center.

Embracing Sustainability

Orange Liberia reported that 77 percent of its mobile sites now operate on solar power as part of its climate strategy. The company is also promoting clean energy through Orange Energies, which provides solar kits and community charging stations in off-grid areas.

"Digital transformation must be inclusive and sustainable," said Mulbah. "We are aligning our operations with both national development goals and global environmental standards."

Government Endorsement

Finance Minister Boima Kamara, delivering a keynote on behalf of President Joseph Boakai, praised Orange Liberia's alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Technology.

"Orange Liberia is building an Orange that belongs to Liberia--not just in name, but in impact," Kamara said. "Their investment in people, systems, and communities shows what meaningful partnership looks like."