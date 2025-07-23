Liberia: River Cess County Connected to Liberia's National Power Grid for the First Time

YARPAH TOWN — As dusk fell over Yarpah Town last Thursday evening, a soft yellow glow flickered to life above the town's bustling marketplace. For a moment, time seemed to pause. Children looked up in awe, elders murmured in disbelief, and conversations fell into silence. Then, a wave of cheers broke out. Strangers hugged. Phone cameras rose. Someone began clapping. Soon, the whole market square joined in.

It was the light.

For the first time in River Cess County's history, electricity from Liberia's national grid -- affectionately called "country current" -- had arrived.

"This is something we never thought we would see in our lifetime," said Trokon Gbarpue, a shopkeeper who has spent decades running his small dry goods store by power generators and Chinese-made flashlights. "Now I can keep my shop open longer. Maybe I'll even get a freezer one day to sell cold water and drinks."

A Long Wait

River Cess, one of Liberia's most underdeveloped counties, has long felt the sting of abandonment. Despite being rich in timber, gold, and other natural resources, its infrastructure has lagged behind. Until now, the county was among the few in Liberia without access to electricity from the national power grid, forcing families to rely on expensive generators, solar panels, or complete darkness.

Before the civil war, the capital city, Cestos, briefly operated a small, oil-powered station. But that infrastructure crumbled during the years of conflict, and the post-war recovery left the county largely untouched in terms of electrification.

All that began to change when the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), backed by funding from international development partners, began a regional extension of its power network in 2023. The project aimed to connect Buchanan, the coastal capital of Grand Bassa County, to the southeastern counties -- and River Cess was first in line.

Over the last year, teams of engineers and technicians worked to erect hundreds of utility poles, string cables, and install transformers along a snaking route through thick bush, over rivers, and across muddy roads often rendered impassable in the rainy season. Communities watched skeptically, unsure if this was another political promise that would fade after elections.

On Saturday evening, three additional lights were switched on along the main road, illuminating an area that had, until now, fallen completely dark after sunset: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

"I watched them dig every hole for those poles," said Kar Kollors, Jr. . "Some of us doubted if the wires would ever carry power. But now it's here. This is more than electricity. It's a promise. A beginning."

First Glimmers

The project culminated last month with the installation of a transformer in Yarpah Town -- a strategic hub in River Cess linking the coastal road to inland communities. In early May, the first streetlight blinked on. Then four more. On Saturday evening, three additional lights were switched on along the main road, illuminating an area that had, until now, fallen completely dark after sunset.

The mood was electric -- not just in the literal sense. For many here, the light represents connection to the rest of Liberia -- and a sign that their county is finally emerging from the shadows.

"This is not just about power," said Stephen Melish, a Youth Leader in the community. "This is about catching up. We have schools here where children study under torchlights. We have clinics that can't refrigerate medicine. This changes everything."

Hope Meets Reality

Still, not all challenges are solved overnight. Though the streets are lit, most homes and businesses are not yet connected. LEC officials say household connections will continue till August, with pre-paid meters being installed to manage consumption. For residents, that means preparing for both opportunity -- and bills.

A county official, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the rollout plan, acknowledged the growing concerns. "We're working with LEC to make sure this isn't just lights on a pole but something people can actually benefit from in their homes. It won't happen all at once. But it's starting."



Already, some entrepreneurs are preparing for what's next. A handful of shops have ordered freezers and electric grinders. A local tailor hopes to buy a sewing machine that can run on stable current. And teachers are asking for assistance to bring computer literacy to classrooms now that power is a possibility.

Looking Ahead

Beyond Yarpah Town, anticipation is rising. Communities along the power corridor -- including Timbo, Zammie, and Gbarsaw -- are waiting for their share of the light. Calls are growing for the project to expand further inland, reaching the county capital of Cestos and eventually more remote settlements.

Civil society leaders are urging the government to ensure transparency in how connections are managed and to prioritize public facilities like schools and clinics.

Back in Yarpah Town, the celebration continued into the night. Children played beneath the new lights, their laughter echoing off walls that once sat cloaked in darkness. Market women counted their day's earnings, grateful for the extra hour of business. And across the town, phones lit up with photos and videos shared with family members in Monrovia and beyond -- proof that the current had finally come.

In a town where nighttime has long meant stillness, Sunday night was different.