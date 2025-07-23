Liberia: LNBA Warns Boakai Against Premature Oath for Chief Justice-Designate Gbeisay

The Liberia National Bar Association has warned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai that swearing in Chief Justice-designate Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay before August 15, while Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh remains legally in office, would violate the Constitution and trigger a legitimacy crisis at the nation's highest court.

"There is no potential for a constitutional or institutional crisis depending on how the transition is managed," said LNBA President Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah. "But if the new Chief Justice is commissioned and takes the oath before the current Chief Justice retires, that could result in an unconstitutional dual occupancy."

President Boakai has already secured Senate confirmation for Justice Gbeisay and is reportedly preparing to commission him in the coming days. But Chief Justice Yuoh, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 earlier this year, continues to preside over judicial matters--constitutionally permitted under Article 72(b) until she concludes cases heard prior to her birthday.

That constitutional provision grants justices the right to remain in office past the retirement age if they are concluding judicial business already in progress. Varmah emphasized that the ongoing transition must respect both the letter and spirit of the law.

Commissioning Isn't Taking Office

Cllr. Varmah clarified that while the President has the constitutional power to appoint a Chief Justice with Senate approval under Article 54(c), Article 68 requires the appointee to "take and subscribe to an oath" before assuming judicial office. Until that oath is taken, the new Chief Justice cannot legally function in the role.

"The act of commissioning is not the same as assuming office," he said. "The critical step is the oath. If taken prematurely, it opens the door to legal confusion and risks invalidating the decisions of the Court during any overlap."

One constitutional lawyer, speaking anonymously, put it more bluntly: "Two captains cannot steer the same ship."

Bar Association Recommendations

In a detailed advisory, the Bar Association urged the Executive and Judiciary to take specific actions to preserve constitutional order:

Delay the oath and assumption of duties by Justice Gbeisay until after August 15, when Chief Justice Yuoh's retirement becomes effective.

Adhere strictly to judicial tradition and constitutional timelines to avoid legal ambiguity.

Clearly communicate the timeline of the transition to the public to prevent misinformation and speculation.

Varmah added, "Liberia's judiciary must avoid any appearance of power struggle at the top. A smooth, transparent, and constitutionally timed transition is critical to maintaining public confidence."

Confirmed, But Not Yet Seated

Justice Gbeisay's confirmation was finalized on July 18 following a unanimous vote by the Liberian Senate. All 24 senators present endorsed the nominee after a confirmation hearing marked by bipartisan scrutiny and demands for sweeping judicial reform.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sinoe County Senator Augustine S. Chea, had praised Gbeisay's qualifications, noting his extensive legal background, constitutional understanding, and leadership record.

But Gbeisay's confirmation was not without tension as lawmakers pressed him on the Judiciary's slow pace in adjudicating high-profile cases, including the long-delayed Assets Recovery vs. Gracious Ride matter. Others raised concerns about his recent dissent in the House of Representatives leadership crisis, which some feared contradicted a previous Supreme Court position.

"I remain committed to the rule of law and judicial independence," Gbeisay told senators during his hearing. "My record reflects a consistent application of constitutional principles."

Vision for Reform

Justice Gbeisay presented himself as a reform-minded jurist ready to confront the system's deep-rooted inefficiencies. He called for modernization of court administration, better case management, and urgent attention to the country's unresolved land disputes--an area he described as "a ticking time bomb."

"We must do more with the resources we have," he said. "But reform is non-negotiable."

He also proposed a national review of the 1986 Constitution, arguing that several provisions--such as those governing judicial transitions--are vague and risk undermining legal certainty.

"Liberia has changed significantly since 1986," Gbeisay said. "Our Constitution must reflect the realities of a modern democratic state."

A Storied Legal Career

Born May 3, 1959, in Gampa City, Nimba County, Justice Gbeisay began his public service career as a schoolteacher before transitioning into law. His resume spans multiple institutions, including the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation, the National Elections Commission, and the Ministry of Justice.

He was admitted to the Liberian Bar in 1998, elevated to Counsellor-at-Law in 2002, and appointed Associate Justice in 2022. A graduate of the University of Liberia and the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, he is known for his calm courtroom demeanor and deep institutional memory. He is also a devout Methodist and a father of seven.