Liberia: Deputy Minister Kruah Donates Cash, Umbrellas to Over 100 Small Vendors in District 13

23 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Deputy Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Cornelia Kruah over the weekend donated cash and equipment to more than 100 small business owners--mostly women--in Montserrado County's District 13, in a continued effort to support informal entrepreneurs weathering Liberia's tough economic and climate conditions.

Kruah, a prominent resident of the district and runner-up in the 2023 legislative race, distributed 50 umbrellas and L$500,000 in cash--L$10,000 per recipient--during a ceremony held in New Georgia Estate. She said the initiative, now in its second phase, is part of a personal salary-donation scheme designed to help market women protect their goods from sun and rain, while also bolstering their financial standing.

"This support is not politically motivated," Kruah told the crowd. "It's a personal initiative. I dedicate L$100,000 from my monthly salary to sustain this effort."

The gesture brings to 108 the total number of vendors who have benefited from her donation program since it began. In the first round, 58 women also received L$10,000 each and a new umbrella.

Kruah said the donation underscores her long-term commitment to grassroots development and women's empowerment in the district.

"When you empower one market person, you empower a whole household," she said, urging recipients to manage the support wisely and invest it into sustainable business activities.

Local officials praised the effort. New Georgia Township Commissioner Patience M. Binda described the donation as "timely and impactful," especially at a time when many market women are struggling to keep their small businesses afloat.

"This support will go a long way in empowering women across the township," Binda said. She encouraged beneficiaries to maximize the resources provided.

Cynthia Wilson, one of the vendors, expressed gratitude. "This help has really improved our lives," she said.

Kruah's initiative is one of several community-based outreach efforts gaining traction across Monrovia's suburbs, as public officials and private citizens respond to calls for more direct engagement with low-income and informal sector workers.

