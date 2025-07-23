Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Donates $50k to Nimba University's Mining and Geology Program

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) on Thursday injected another $50,000 into Nimba University's Mining and Geology program, reinforcing its strategic push to build Liberia's next generation of mining engineers and geoscientists under its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

The donation--hand-delivered by AML's Team Support Unit Coordinator, Joseph Sloan--marks the latest installment in a yearslong corporate pledge to strengthen Liberia's higher education system in sectors vital to the country's economic growth.

"This contribution underscores ArcelorMittal Liberia's long-standing commitment to helping build the next generation of mining and geology professionals right here in Liberia," Sloan said during a brief presentation ceremony at the university campus in Yekepa.

The $50,000 grant is earmarked for the procurement of laboratory equipment, a crucial need identified by the university's College of Engineering and Geoscience.

(Left-Right) SER'S Team Support Unit Coordinator, Joseph Sloan; Assistant Professor Emmanuel A. Donseah, and Community Development Officer, Emmanuel Nurse.

Receiving the check on behalf of the university, Assistant Professor Emmanuel A. Donseah, Dean of the college, lauded AML for what he described as "consistent and impactful support," which he said has helped stabilize and grow the university's technical programs.

"We are very grateful to ArcelorMittal Liberia not just for the funding, but for standing with this institution from the ground up," Donseah said. "This support will go a long way in strengthening practical instruction in our mining and geology classrooms."

The funding is part of AML's obligations under its 2005 MDA with the Government of Liberia, which includes educational development components. Since 2012, AML has disbursed a total of $675,000 to Nimba University through annual contributions and backlog payments.

The university's mining program, which initially operated as a branch of the University of Liberia, began receiving direct AML support in 2011 with a $200,000 payment funneled through the National Commission on Higher Education for materials and capacity building.

Beyond financial contributions, AML has also provided lecturers and helped shape the curriculum. In 2014, the company facilitated a partnership with the Ghana School of Mines aimed at staff training and academic enrichment. However, the outbreak of Ebola that year disrupted the collaboration.