Liberia: Borough FC Emerge As Global Pharma FC Rebrand Following Sponsor Withdrawal

Monrovia — A prominent Liberian football club has officially changed its name from Global Pharma FC to Borough FC, following the withdrawal of its main sponsor.

The rebranding is aimed at reconnecting the team with its grassroots identity in the New Kru Town community on Bushrod Island.

The club, which originally operated as Monrovia Club Breweries FC, has undergone several name changes over the years. The latest move comes in the wake of Global Pharmaceutical Company's decision to discontinue its sponsorship earlier this year.

"This team is for the people of the Borough, so it's Borough FC," Club President Sylvanus Morris told FrontPage Africa. "We hope to get the needed support--both moral and financial--from the community and beyond."

Founded to develop young talent and uplift youth from New Kru Town, the club gained prominence as Monrovia Club Breweries FC, winning the Second Division League and two FA Cup titles. After the death of former club president Samuel Ashley, Liberia Breweries Limited withdrew its support, paving the way for Global Pharmaceutical Company to take over sponsorship and rename the team Global Pharma FC.

Under its former name, the club reclaimed success by winning another Second Division title and securing promotion to the First Division. However, in early 2024, Global Pharma CEO Nelson Oniyama informed the club of the company's financial exit, leaving the team without a major backer just before the season commenced.

The timing prevented an immediate name change with the Liberia Football Association, but the club has now finalized its rebranding ahead of the new campaign.

"We are excited to announce that, effective immediately, our team will be undergoing a name change. What was formerly known as Global Pharma FC will now be proudly called Borough FC," a statement from the club read.

"This change reflects our growth, a renewed vision, and a deeper connection to our community and core values. While our name is changing, our commitment to excellence, teamwork, and the spirit of the game remains stronger than ever."

Club President Morris said the change goes beyond a new name and signifies a new era for the team.

"This rebranding marks more than just a new name--it's a new beginning. Borough FC represents who we are today and where we're headed tomorrow. We're building something bigger than football--we're building identity, pride, and legacy."

The club remains widely respected for its track record in youth development, producing top Liberian footballers who have represented the country internationally. Among its notable alumni are current national team captain Murphy Oscar Dorley, Sylvanus Nimely, Prince Balde, Marcus Macauley, Marvin Blapoh, Teah Dennis, Isaac Pupo, and Bryant Farkarlun.

Going forward, Borough FC will play its home matches at the D. Tweh Field in New Kru Town. According to Morris, the new name and community-based focus are expected to galvanize local support and attract fresh investment.

"The club was established to take kids from the streets and develop their talents," he said. "We remain committed to keeping the vision of the late Samuel Ashley alive."