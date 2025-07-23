Liberia: Senior Female Professional FC Appoint Senator Bill Twehway As Board Chairman

Monrovia — Senior Female Professional Football Club have appointed Rivercess County Senator Bill Twehway as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The club said the move is aimed at strengthening leadership and advancing the growth of women's football in Liberia.

The announcement was made over the weekend by the club's President, Emmett Glasco, who described the appointment as a strategic decision that marks a new phase in the club's development agenda.

"We are thrilled to welcome Senator Bill Twehway as our new board chairman," Glasco said. "His leadership experience, national influence, and belief in grassroots development make him the right person to guide us forward."

Established to empower young girls through sport, Senior Female Professional FC has been working to nurture talent from underserved communities. The appointment of Senator Twehway is expected to attract higher-level attention and investment to the women's game in Liberia, a sector still striving for broader recognition and resources.

In response to his appointment, Senator Twehway emphasized the potential of football as a tool for empowerment.

"Football is more than just a game--it's a vehicle for opportunity, especially for young women," he said. "I am honored to serve in this capacity and contribute to the development of female football in Liberia. This is not just about winning games--it's about building lives."

Glasco noted that the appointment reflects the club's commitment to professionalism and long-term impact.

"We believe women's football deserves the same level of professionalism and structure as the men's game," he said. "By bringing someone like Hon. Twehway on board, we are positioning the club for national relevance and sustainability."

Senior Female Professional FC has been active in local tournaments and youth development programs and now plans to expand its administrative and technical capacity.

The Club said it will roll out new talent development initiatives and enhance its engagement with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors.

"Our ambition is clear--we want to raise the standard of women's football in Liberia and create a platform where our girls can dream big, compete hard, and inspire others," Glasco said.

The club also disclosed plans to unveil additional board members and technical staff in the coming weeks as it gears up for the upcoming season.