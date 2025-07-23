Nigeria: Reps Ask U.S. to Restore 5-Yr Visa for Nigerians

Sud Quotidien
Visa
23 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The House of Representatives has called on the United States Government to reverse its new visa regime for Nigerians, saying the move will undermine decades of diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

In a motion of urgent public importance adopted on Tuesday, lawmakers condemned the July 8 decision by the U.S. Department of State to reduce the validity of non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens from a five-year multiple-entry to a three-month single-entry visa.

The move, the lawmakers said, was a unilateral policy shift that is "unfair, disruptive, and diplomatically insensitive."

Leading the motion, Hon. Muhammad Muktar, on behalf of other co-sponsors - Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Hon. Adefiranye Ayodele Festus, Hon. Atu Chimaobi Sam, and Hon. Akiba Bassey Ekpenyong - described the development as a "serious threat to the aspirations of millions of law-abiding Nigerians who travel to the U.S. for study, work, business and family visits."

"This House must rise in defense of the ordinary Nigerian," Muktar declared, noting that the new policy, if left unchallenged, could severely impact trade, educational advancement, and diaspora connections, especially at a time when Nigeria relies on over $1 billion in monthly remittances from its global citizens.

The House, after considering the motion, resolved to formally communicate its disapproval through diplomatic and legislative channels.

The lawmakers said the aim was to make a compelling case for the restoration of the previous five-year multiple-entry visa regime and to ensure that future immigration policy decisions reflect the spirit of partnership, not punishment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.