Nigeria: Flood - Act Now Northern Elders Tell FG

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on the federal government to take swift and decisive action in the face of an impending flood crisis threatening vast parts of Northern Nigeria.

In a statement released on Tuesday, NEF Spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, warned that based on current rainfall patterns, historical precedents, and official weather alerts, the region is on the brink of a severe environmental and humanitarian disaster.

Jiddere said: "As we enter the critical month of August, traditionally marked by peak rainfall, there is an immediate need for coordinated federal and state-level intervention to avert the catastrophic consequences of inaction. Historical Precedence of Devastating Floods in the North:

"2012 floods began in early July, killing 363 people, displacing over 2.1 million Nigerians, and impacting 30 of the 36 states. Kogi and Benue states both in the North were the worst hit, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

"In 2022, over 600 lives were lost, 1.3 million people displaced, 5,700 homes destroyed, and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, farmlands, roads, and electricity networks - were severely damaged.

"Also on 9th September 2024, Borno State suffered a man-made disaster triggered by the collapse of Alau Dam in Konduga LGA. The resulting flash floods devastated Maiduguri and Jere LGAs, leading to multiple fatalities and widespread destruction. "Similarly, on 28th May 2025: Mokwa town in Niger State experienced deadly flooding caused by torrential rainfall. Official reports confirmed over 500 fatalities, 600 missing persons, mainly children, the elderly, and physically challenged, and the destruction of 4,000 homes, farmlands, and critical public infrastructure.

"An additional 3,600 individuals sustained various degrees of injuries, and 300 children were diagnosed with acute post-flood illnesses. A full-scale humanitarian crisis including unsafe drinking water, poor shelter, inadequate healthcare, and electricity outages continue to unfold."

The NEF cited a recent flood alert for 11 states, nine of which are in Northern Nigeria namely Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Plateau, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara, issued on 16th July 2025, and called the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre (FEWS Centre) under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The forum said this data, when juxtaposed with current weather forecasts and infrastructural vulnerabilities, confirmed the extreme risk of flooding from now through the end of September 2025.

It called on the federal government, in collaboration with affected state governments, to "Immediately activate flood emergency response plans, strengthen and clear all urban and rural drainage systems, reinforce dam infrastructure and ensure proper regulation of water releases, construct flood barriers, diversion canals, retention ponds, and reservoirs in flood-prone zones.

"Engage in urgent diplomatic dialogue with the Republic of Cameroon to manage water discharges from the Lagdo Dam, ensuring prior notification and mitigation cooperation with Nigeria; Pre-position sandbags and emergency flood mitigation kits in high-risk communities; Deploy public awareness campaigns on evacuation procedures and risk reduction practices," it said.