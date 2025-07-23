Nigeria: Gov UBA Sani Commissions Houses for Banditry Victims in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Tuesday commissioned newly constructed homes for victims of banditry under Phase 1 of the Qatar Sanabil Project-a partnership between the Kaduna State Government and Qatar Charity.

The project, which also features a school, clinic, and shopping complex, is designed to restore dignity and rebuild the lives of families affected by years of insecurity in the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Governor Sani described the initiative as one of the most impactful undertakings of his administration.

"This is not just about unveiling buildings. It is a solemn act of healing-a covenant fulfilled. We are telling every widow, orphan, and displaced soul: you are not forgotten. You are honoured. You are home," he said.

The houses, allocated to families who lost loved ones to banditry, are part of a broader rehabilitation initiative the governor called "a bold gesture of solidarity."

He said the structures are not merely shelters, but symbols of dignity and hope restored.

Governor Sani acknowledged the deep scars left by banditry, with entire communities erased, schools destroyed, and lives disrupted. But he stressed that beyond military operations and peacebuilding, true recovery must include restoring lives and livelihoods.

Under Phase 1, affected families also received empowerment tools such as tricycles, grinding machines, salon kits, and welding equipment to help them regain economic independence.

"We're not just giving out homes-we're building futures. True empowerment means helping people stand on their own feet with pride and purpose," Governor Sani said.

The governor also commissioned a new school to provide free education to children of affected families, a clinic to meet their health needs, and a skills acquisition centre for women and youth.

He lauded Qatar Charity for its "extraordinary commitment to global solidarity" and expressed gratitude to the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, and the Country Director of Qatar Charity, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu, for their unwavering dedication.

He announced that Phase 2 of the project would soon commence, bringing more homes, schools, clinics, and boreholes to affected communities.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, commended the governor's efforts toward peace and stability in the state.

He pledged continued support from the armed forces and commended Qatar Charity for its commitment to aiding victims.