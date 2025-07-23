Nigeria: Konga Offers 30-Day Promo, Free Nationwide Delivery On Starlink Kits

Composite e-commerce company and Starlink's largest authorized retail partner, Konga, is spearheading the acceleration of high-speed internet adoption across the nation with an exclusive 30-day promotional offer on the Starlink Gen 2 kit. This offer, according to the company, will give Nigerian users significant value for Nigerian consumers seeking reliable internet connectivity.

The promo sees a set of Starlink Gen 2 kit sold at ¦ 467,995, instead of the original and standard price of ¦ 590,000, representing substantial reduction of over ¦ 120,000 per unit, and Konga says it's part of its commitment to digital empowerment of Nigerians.

The offer provides a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to access fast, reliable internet connectivity to transform their digital experiences.

The promotion follows Starlink's recent announcement of an expanded nationwide bandwidth capacity. The satellite internet service provider has officially resumed activities for customers across Nigeria, with Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand regions experiencing enhanced service availability.

Head of Commercial Operations at Konga, Melvin Onochie, said: "This exclusive Starlink promotion reinforces our position as Nigeria's leading technology retail partner. We're committed to bridging the digital divide by making premium internet solutions accessible to all Nigerians. This offer reiterates our dedication to removing barriers to reliable internet access."

Konga as Starlink's largest authorized retail partner puts it in the position of go-to source for genuine Starlink products. In addition to the Gen 2 kit, Konga retails other advanced Starlink kits, including the cutting-edge Gen 3 and the Mini, ensuring that diverse connectivity needs are met across various user segments.

With a robust logistics infrastructure, Konga is uniquely positioned to drive digital inclusion across Nigeria. Konga says that every Starlink kit purchased through its online platform or any of its retail outlets located across the country in major cities like Asaba, Port Harcourt, Ikeja, Uyo, Owerri, Ibadan, FCT, Warri, Kano, Enugu, and Onitsha, qualifies for free nationwide delivery.

Starlink's satellite internet technology empowers Nigerian consumers and businesses by enabling fast, reliable nationwide internet connectivity, particularly in underserved regions where traditional broadband infrastructure remains inadequate. Through this partnership, Konga demonstrates its commitment to facilitating Nigeria's digital transformation by providing access to revolutionary internet solutions.