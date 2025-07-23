Nigeria's ICT Sector Records 31.63 Percent Nominal Growth in Q1 2025

The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has revealed that Nigeria's Information and Communication Technology, ICT, sector recorded a robust 31.63 percent year-on-year growth in nominal terms in the first quarter of 2025.

The report underscores the sector's pivotal role in the country's economic landscape.

According to the NBS, "This performance marks a significant leap of 28.23 percentage points from the 3.40 percent growth recorded in Q1 2024, and a 13.67 percentage point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024."

In real terms, the ICT sector grew by 7.40 percent year-on-year in Q1 2025, an improvement of 3.36 percentage points from the 4.04 percent growth posted in Q1 2024.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the sector contracted by -8.86 percent in real terms, reflecting seasonal trends and short-term economic pressures.

Despite the quarterly dip, the sector's real GDP contribution rose to 10.59 percent in Q1 2025, up from 10.17 percent in Q1 2024 and 9.32 percent in the preceding quarter affirming its steady relevance to Nigeria's economic structure.

The NBS report stated: "In nominal terms, in the first quarter of 2025, the sector's growth was recorded at 31.63 percent (year-on-year), representing a 28.23 percentage point increase from the 3.40 percent recorded in the same quarter of 2024, and 13.67 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in the preceding quarter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The quarter-on-quarter growth rate recorded in Q1 2025 was 8.35 percent. The Information and Communication sector contributed 10.29 percent to total nominal GDP in Q1 2025, higher than the 9.25 percent recorded in Q1 2024 and the 8.55 percent in the preceding quarter.

"In real terms, the sector recorded a growth rate of 7.40 percent year-on-year in Q1 2025. Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, this indicates an increase of 3.36 percentage points. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, the sector declined by -8.86 percent in real terms.

"Of total real GDP, the sector contributed 10.59 percent in Q1 2025, higher than the 10.17 percent recorded in the same quarter of the previous year and the 9.32 percent recorded in the preceding quarter."

Analysts attribute the growth to continued expansion in broadband infrastructure (especially 4G and 5G), rising data consumption, and increasing digital adoption across households and businesses. As Nigeria accelerates its transition to a digital-first economy, the ICT sector remains a key driver of innovation, job creation, and economic diversification.