Liberia: 'When Girls Succeed, Communities Thrive'

Vice President Jeremiah Koung has described education as one of the most powerful tools for societal change, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls to succeed academically.

Speaking at the dedication of the World Bank-funded IRISE School Project in Ganta on Monday, July 21, 2025, Koung said the success of girls in education leads to thriving communities.

"When girls succeed, communities thrive. As we develop this school, we remain particularly focused on creating an environment that empowers girls to transition and complete their secondary education," Koung said.

"This school will provide opportunities for about 1,000 students, ensuring they receive the support they need to pursue their dreams," he added.

According to Vice President Koung, the government is addressing the critical components of quality education, including reforms to the teacher training curriculum and distribution of modern educational materials aimed at enhancing digital literacy.

"The government's commitment to building capacity will ensure that teachers are well-equipped to inspire and guide our children," he said. "These initiatives align with our government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and Liberia's Education Sector Plan."

Koung emphasized that education remains the cornerstone of national development. "It is the foundation upon which we build better lives for our children and, indeed, our future as a nation," he said. "With this school, we are taking a monumental step toward ensuring that our youth have access to the quality education they deserve."

Addressing educators directly, Koung urged them to embrace their role as mentors and leaders. "You are not just educators--you are mentors and leaders. Your dedication and passion will shape the future of these young minds by inspiring them to dream big, aim high, and overcome the challenges they may face."

To the students of Gompa and surrounding areas, he said, "This school belongs to you. Your hard work, perseverance, and commitment to your studies will pave the way for your future success. Take full advantage of this facility. Make learning your priority and remember that the knowledge you gain here will empower you to create a positive impact in your lives and communities."

Although President Joseph Nyuma Boakai could not attend the event in Ganta due to his participation in the dedication of a similar project in Bong County, Vice President Koung assured attendees of the President's full support for initiatives that enhance access to quality education for all Liberian children.

The IRISE Project--Improving Results in Secondary Education--is funded by the World Bank. It was initiated under the leadership of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, with implementation beginning during the administration of President George Weah, and is now being completed by the Unity Party-led government under President Boakai.

In Ganta, the new senior secondary school is located near the Child Friendly School Campus on a portion of 25 acres of land donated by Professor Francis Nyan Manweah, a native of the city.

Vice President Koung expressed appreciation to the community and to Prof. Manweah for providing the land, as well as to all those who contributed to the project's successful completion.

"I stand before you today with immense pride and joy as we gather to dedicate this remarkable new senior secondary school in Gompa City, Nimba County," he said. "Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey toward transforming Liberia's educational landscape."

The school is a modern three-story facility with 15 classrooms, administrative offices, two science laboratories, a computer lab, conference rooms, and both basketball and football fields. It is designated as an academic institution where students will be admitted based on merit--specifically, Grade 'A' performance.

"This is not just a building," Koung said. "It is a beacon of hope and opportunity for the students of Gompa and surrounding communities, and a testament to the collaboration between the Liberian government and the International Development Association of the World Bank Group."

With an investment of approximately US$47 million, Koung noted that the government is expanding educational infrastructure and pursuing a vision of equitable access to quality secondary education for every Liberian child.

Earlier on the same day, President Boakai inaugurated the Bong County component of the IRISE Project before delegations from the Ministry of Education and the World Bank proceeded to Ganta, where Vice President Koung led the dedication on behalf of the government.

The cost of each project--including those in Bong, Margibi, and Nimba counties--is approximately US$1.6 million, covering construction, furnishing, and other essential components.

Speaking at the ceremony, World Bank Country Manager Georgia A. Wallen noted that the Government of Liberia partnered with the World Bank to launch the IRISE Project in July 2019, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the US$47 million investment aimed to improve equitable access and quality of secondary education, respond to the pandemic, and reach students and teachers in all public and community senior secondary schools nationwide.

According to Wallen, the project has impacted more than 150 senior secondary schools by improving learning conditions, awarding scholarships, recruiting and deploying female guidance counselors, and strengthening teacher quality and school management.

The initiative also produced and distributed textbooks in five core subjects at a 1:1 student-to-book ratio and invested in digital skills development.

Beneficiary institutions have used the funds to construct new schools, fence campuses, build latrines and computer labs, and install water and solar-powered systems.

In Nimba County, the town of Kpain also benefited from a modern school facility through the IRISE Project, including solar-powered electricity, water systems, and modern administrative infrastructure.

However, a Ministry of Education assessment team found that several school administrators and supervisors mismanaged the implementation of some IRISE projects. Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah expressed disappointment over these shortcomings during a recent tour.

As a result, many Education Officers were restructured or retired following the assessment.