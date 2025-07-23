Liberia: 'The Export of Raw Materials Is the Door to Poverty'

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has called on the government of Liberia to end the export of raw materials and invest in value addition and infrastructure.

Delivering the keynote at the official launch of the Liberia Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB) at the EJS Ministerial Complex, Dr. Adesina outlined a comprehensive strategy for national transformation, rooted in good governance, performance, and bold economic vision. But central to his message was a firm call for value addition to Liberia's abundant natural resources.

"With its vast natural resources, Liberia has no business being poor," Adesina declared. "The export of raw materials is the door to poverty. The export of value-added products is the highway to wealth. And Liberia is tired of being poor!"

Adesina emphasized that Liberia must invest in critical infrastructure and create an enabling environment that allows industries to process and add value to its agricultural products, minerals, and metals domestically.

"Negotiate not for the interests of others," he urged. "Negotiate in your own interest. Your minerals, forests, biodiversity, and rich lands should be for your people."

The remarks came as the country unveiled YEIB, a US$17.8 million youth investment initiative backed by the AfDB, designed to equip young Liberians with the capital, skills, and mentorship needed to drive entrepreneurship in agriculture, technology, and emerging sectors. Dr. Adesina described YEIB as a transformational model to turn youth from job seekers into job creators.

Aligning the AfDB's High5s agenda with President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism), Adesina pledged full AfDB support to help Liberia industrialize and diversify its economy.

"The High5s and the ARREST Agenda are fully aligned. You can count on the African Development Bank to deploy more financing to Liberia to translate this powerful vision into concrete impacts on the lives of your people," he said.

He also advocated for performance-based governance and accountability, stressing that Liberia cannot afford inefficiency or mediocrity in leadership.

"Ministers are not small Presidents," Adesina said pointedly. "The only person with political capital on the line is the President. Ministers are appointed to deliver measurable and impactful results."

Dr. Adesina recalled his time as Nigeria's Agriculture Minister, where he set a target to produce an additional 20 million tons of food in four years -- a goal many thought impossible. But his team delivered 21 million tons.

"If your targets are too realistic, you're too comfortable," he advised. "Scaling over a stool is not an achievement."

He called for joint delivery, inter-agency collaboration, and a civil service aligned with results, advocating for what he described as the "Baobab Principle" -- likening national transformation to wrapping hands around a giant Baobab tree.

"You can't wrap your arms around a Baobab tree alone. But when you join hands with others, you can. Liberia's challenges are Baobab-sized. They need collective action."

Addressing Liberia's public sector, he supported the government's Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) and urged strict enforcement.

"Don't just blow the whistle. Use the yellow card or the red card. Time is short. The public is eager for results. Reward performers and dispense with non-performers."

Adesina closed his speech on a hopeful, patriotic note, quoting scripture and echoing President Boakai's own inauguration pledge:

"Think Liberia. Love Liberia. Together, build Liberia. I say to you, Liberia, from the words of the Prophet Isaiah: Arise and shine, for thy light has come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee... Nations shall come to thy light."

"And I know, right within my soul, that Liberia will truly shine like the Lone Star forever."