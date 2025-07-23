Liberia: CSO Lauds Boakai for Vetoeing Port Bills

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's recent decision to veto key provisions in two port decentralization bills has drawn praise from a coalition of civil society and student groups, who say the move protects national governance and legal order. The groups are now urging the Legislature to revise and refine the legislation to ensure alignment with existing maritime laws and national interests.

The legislation in question, titled the Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Decentralization and Modernization Act, was passed by both chambers of the Legislature on June 24, 2025. It seeks to give more autonomy to local ports, attract foreign investment, and use port revenues to support regional infrastructure.

However, President Boakai withheld approval of major sections of the bill, citing concerns over legal inconsistencies and administrative overlap with the Liberia Maritime Authority. In his communication to lawmakers, the president warned that decentralizing ports without harmonizing laws could undermine national coordination and the efficient management of Liberia's maritime assets.

In a press conference held in Monrovia, a coalition of advocacy groups described the president's veto as a responsible and timely action. Reading the official statement on behalf of the group, Stephanie Success Gibson, Assistant Secretary General of Books Before Boys Incorporated, commended the president for "his prudent decision to veto specific line items in the bill."

The coalition acknowledged that while the bill had developmental objectives, including job creation and improved port services, it contained significant flaws that needed addressing before implementation. They raised concerns over vague legislative language, inadequate public consultations, and a provision establishing a nine-member board to govern each port -- a structure they argue could complicate administration and reduce efficiency.

"We are not against the idea of decentralization," said Mustapha Z. Sherman, Executive Director of Books Before Boys. "Our concern lies in the need to correct certain provisions so that they serve the Liberian people effectively and do not contradict existing legal frameworks."

Sherman also praised the Legislature's efforts to modernize Liberia's port system but urged lawmakers to take a more inclusive approach moving forward. The coalition called for broader consultations with stakeholders, including maritime experts, local communities, and legal professionals, to craft a more refined and implementable version of the bill.

The coalition emphasized that effective governance of Liberia's ports is critical not only for trade and commerce but also for maintaining the rule of law and institutional coordination.

Organizations backing the statement include: Books Before Boys Incorporated, Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO), National Muslim Student Association of Liberia (NAMSAL), New Initiative for Progress, Coalition of Youth and Students for a Better Liberia, Liberia Youth United for Disability, Young Women for Peace, Alliance of Muslim Youths for Democracy, Liberia Action for Climate Justice, and Voice of the People.

As national discussions around the port reform bill continue, the coalition's appeal is expected to influence future legislative revisions. Many observers believe the president's intervention could pave the way for a more legally coherent and development-focused policy for Liberia's ports.