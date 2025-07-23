Liberia: Hamak Gold, 79 Resources Reject Corruption Allegations Against Executive

Monrovia — HAMAK Gold Ltd. and 79 Resources Inc. have issued a strong rebuttal to rumors linking Mr. Amara Kamara, a key figure associated with both companies, to alleged corruption or criminal activity, describing the claims as "entirely false, misleading, and without merit."

In a public statement released over the weekend, the companies stressed that Mr. Kamara has never been the subject of any past or ongoing investigation, either criminal or administrative. "We wish to categorically clarify that Mr. Amara Kamara, HAMAK Gold Ltd., and 79 Resources Inc. have never been involved in any criminal or corruption-related matter," the statement read. "Mr. Kamara has neither been investigated in the past nor is he currently under any form of investigation."

The companies accused unnamed individuals of launching a smear campaign aimed at damaging Kamara's reputation and undermining public confidence in their operations. "These baseless allegations appear to be a deliberate effort to damage his reputation and discredit the integrity of the organizations he is associated with," they said.

The clarification comes in the wake of a July 18 article by The New Dawn newspaper, which publicly retracted a previous report suggesting misconduct on the part of Mr. Kamara and the two mining companies. In that retraction, the paper admitted that its earlier story failed to meet basic standards of journalistic accuracy and ethics, offering an unreserved apology to all parties involved.

Mr. Kamara, who holds leadership roles within the two entities, was described in the statement as "fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and public trust in all his professional and personal endeavors."

The companies also called on the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information. "We strongly urge members of the public and media outlets to act responsibly, verify facts, and refrain from spreading misinformation or unsubstantiated claims," they added.

The reaffirmation of Kamara's integrity and the public distancing of the companies from any wrongdoing follow a growing trend of local and international companies in Liberia taking a firmer stance against reputational attacks amid heightened scrutiny in the mining and natural resources sector.