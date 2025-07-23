Liberia: Banking On Knowledge - How ECL's Netapp Training Is Powering Liberia's Financial Sector

What happens when technical excellence meets true hospitality? You get a training experience that's as impactful as it is unforgettable.

That's exactly what two IT professionals from Access Bank Liberia experienced during their week-long NetApp ONTAP Administration and Data Protection Training, hosted at the ECL Headquarters in Tema, Ghana.

At a time when data is one of the most valuable assets in banking, understanding how to manage, secure, and optimize it is non-negotiable. The training, powered by ECL Lab Services, focused on equipping the participants with practical knowledge in managing NetApp storage systems and implementing robust data protection strategies tailored for the financial sector.

At ECL, excellence doesn't happen by chance. Behind every impactful training is a dedicated team that ensures all the right elements are in place -- from expert facilitators to state-of-the-art labs, and a welcoming atmosphere.

This training goes far beyond the individuals. When IT professionals level up, entire organizations benefit. In this case, Access Bank Liberia is walking away with:

Stronger internal IT capabilities

Improved data security and compliance readiness

Faster, more reliable service delivery to their clients

It's a ripple effect that ultimately improves how the bank operates and how customers experience their services.

ECL also believes that learning should go hand-in-hand with memorable experiences, the team ensured that the participants got a taste of Ghana. From cultural immersions in Accra to savouring the iconic banku and tilapia, they left with both minds and hearts full.

Reflecting on the experience, one of the participants, Ceejay, shared:

"The ECL NetApp training has been eye-opening. The facilitators broke down even the most complex processes in a way that made them easy to grasp. Beyond that, the hospitality was top-notch. Ghana truly felt like home for the week."

As banking institutions across Africa race toward digital transformation, the need for skilled IT professionals has never been more urgent. This training shows how ECL Lab Services is playing a pivotal role in upskilling teams across the continent.

About ECL

Enterprise Computing Ltd. (ECL) is an ISO-certified professional services organization specializing in delivering customized technology solutions and expert consultancy. From Robotic Process Automation to Cybersecurity, Backup & Recovery, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, and beyond, ECL is your trusted partner in driving business success. ECL is a leading partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers such as Microsoft, NetApp, IBM, Red Hat, Huawei, Fortinet, Oracle, Broadcom among others.

With 24/7 support, we're committed to keeping your operations running smoothly, no matter the challenge. Headquartered in Tema, Ghana, and rapidly expanding with a subsidiary in Monrovia, Liberia, ECL is on a mission to transform businesses globally.

