Liberia: Bea Mountain Champions Infrastructure Development With Major Rehabilitation of Bomi-Monrovia Highway

In a bold demonstration of corporate leadership and commitment to national development, Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) has partnered with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works to rehabilitate the vital Bomi-Monrovia highway, a lifeline route for thousands of Liberians.

The landmark initiative was officially launched at a high-level ceremony attended by BMMC's senior management, Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent, Public Works officials, and media representatives. The event marked the start of an ambitious infrastructure effort led by BMMC to restore the heavily damaged road which has suffered from years of wear caused by several vehicles and the rainy season.

Speaking during the event, BMMC's Government & Community Affairs Manager, Mr. ALPASLAN OZBILGE, emphasized the company's dedication to the well-being of Liberians beyond the mining sector. "We are not only here to mine resources but also to invest in the lives and future of the Liberian people. This road is critical to movement, trade, and access to services, and we are proud to play a role in transforming it," he said.

Under the initiative, BMMC will supply the crushed rocks daily to patch and upgrade the damaged portions of the highway and provide other equipment when necessary. The commitment was clearly visible as more than 30 rock-filled trucks rolled through the road during the launch, an immediate sign of action.

The Assistant Minister for Operations at the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Margret Sarsil, lauded BMMC's swift and substantial contribution. "This is what real partnership looks like. Bea Mountain's support is not only timely, but it also reflects a shared responsibility to rebuild Liberia's infrastructure. We will continue to work closely with BMMC to ensure the successful completion of this project," she stated.

The Bomi-Monrovia highway is a key corridor connecting western Liberia to the capital. Its rehabilitation is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and open up access to markets, health centers, and schools.

"This intervention is not just about fixing potholes; it's about paving the way for economic growth, safety, and progress," added Mr. OZBILGE "Bea Mountain believes that when communities thrive, we all succeed."

This partnership stands as a shining example of what public-private collaboration can achieve in addressing Liberia's infrastructure challenges and promoting sustainable development.

With BMMC leading the charge, the future of Liberia's western transport network looks brighter than ever.