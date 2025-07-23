Liberia: 'A Total Rewrite' of the Constitution Necessary

Associate Justice-designate Cllr. Boakai Kanneh on Tuesday issued a call for a comprehensive rewrite of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, describing the current legal framework as outdated and increasingly unfit to address the country's evolving governance and democratic needs.

Speaking during his confirmation hearing before the Liberian Senate's Committee on Judiciary, Claims, and Petitions, Kanneh said a complete constitutional overhaul was long overdue and would not undermine the nation's democratic foundations, but rather strengthen its legal and institutional systems.

"There are provisions in the Constitution that are no longer applicable or relevant to today's Liberia," Kanneh told the committee. "A total rewrite is necessary to ensure that the Constitution meets the current governance demands of the country."

Kanneh, who is also the chairman of the Law Reform Commission, emphasized that Liberia's current legal framework was crafted under conditions that no longer reflect the social, political, and economic realities of the nation. He argued that instead of piecemeal amendments, a full-scale revision would better position Liberia for a modern and inclusive democratic future.

"The objective of constitutional reform is not to change the structure of government but to make it more responsive, more transparent, and more representative of the people's will," he said.

The Justice-designate's remarks have added a fresh dimension to the national conversation around constitutional reform -- a topic that has gained increasing attention in recent years amid calls for decentralization, judicial independence, electoral reform, and clearer separation of powers.

While calling for sweeping changes, Kanneh also used the hearing to affirm his commitment to the rule of law, justice, and judicial impartiality. He assured lawmakers and the Liberian public of his integrity and professionalism if confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court bench.

"I will carry out my duties with impartiality, diligence, and respect for the Constitution and laws of Liberia," Kanneh pledged. "My loyalty lies with the Republic and its people, not with any individual or political interest."

Senators present at the hearing raised various questions about Kanneh's legal philosophy, experience, and understanding of constitutional principles. In response, Kanneh emphasized the importance of judicial independence and the need for a Supreme Court that interprets the law without fear or favor.

The confirmation hearing took place as Liberia continues to navigate complex governance challenges, including growing demands for reform of term limits, electoral laws, land rights, and local government autonomy -- all of which are tied to the country's constitutional structure.

Kanneh's strong advocacy for a total constitutional rewrite may place added pressure on lawmakers, civil society, and the Boakai administration to begin a broader national dialogue on constitutional reform.

If confirmed, Kanneh will bring his voice and vision to the country's highest court at a time when the judiciary is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Liberia's democracy.