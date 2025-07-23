Africa: Nigeria Vs South Africa - Legends Oparanozie, Dlamini Stoke Flames Ahead of Titans' Semifinal Showdown

As two of Africa's fiercest rivals prepare to square off in a high-stakes CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal, former Nigeria and South Africa captains Desire Oparanozie and Amanda Dlamini, both now CAF co-commentators, have delivered a stirring buildup.

With Nigeria chasing a historic 10th title and South Africa aiming to defend their crown, Tuesday's encounter is shaping up as more than just a semifinal. It is a clash of legacies, belief, and tactical mastery.

"It's more than just a game" - A Rivalry of Pride and Legacy

For Oparanozie, who once led the Super Falcons in this same heated fixture, this isn't just another WAFCON match.

"It means everything. It's an all to play for encounter, it's more than just a game. A clash of titans with national pride on the line. A rekindled rivalry," Oparanozie told CAFOnline.com.

Dlamini echoed similar sentiments, drawing on the mental intensity the fixture demands and the weight of legacy each side carries.

"It's going to be a mind game. Both teams need to give it a go because they are equally incredible. Any team that wants to go pound for pound with the Nigerian team have to have that endurance and ability to go all the way and dig deep for 90 minutes," Dlamini told CAFOnline.com.

"South Africa obviously know what to expect in terms of physicality. They are an imposing team in terms of composure. It takes a lot mentally.

"For South Africa, they have to believe. Coming into this competition, they have to remind themselves that they are defending champions and carry that kind of attitude. In as much as they have that attitude, they have to know that Nigeria have the same mentality of not going another year without the WAFCON title."

The Tactical Blueprint: Compact Defence vs Midfield Magic

Nigeria's strength has been rooted in its defensive discipline, and Oparanozie believes it will again be the foundation against South Africa.

"I will advise the Super Falcons to maintain a compact defensive shape, similar to how they dealt with the Zambian attack and during the group phase without conceding a goal. They should defend narrowly to congest the center and prevent SA strikers from getting clear chances, and ensure there's no space for them to exploit."

In contrast, Dlamini sees Banyana Banyana's creativity through the middle as the possible key to unlocking the Super Falcons' wall.

"For South Africa, I think the best way to unlock such a solid defence line of Nigeria, I think the best of the tournament so far, is just for them to show great composure in the 18-yard box.

"Be creative with lots of opportunities but their decision-making let them down. Having that composure and clinical finish in front of goal will really be the difference between Nigeria and South Africa."

She added:"I think our biggest advantage is in the midfield. We have got a good playmaker and creative players with great technical abilities. They have good command of the ball and skills. I believe they can really have the confidence in rotating the ball like we always do to find openings. That might probably be the biggest edge and advantage that South Africa will have over Nigeria."

Mental Edge and Leadership Will Decide the Outcome

At this stage, physical ability alone isn't enough -- mentality and leadership become defining factors. Oparanozie singled out the importance of Rasheedat Ajibade's presence.

"Ajibade has been very instrumental in the team's success thus far. In every way she's shown exceptional leadership skills both on and off the field. Her vision and passing ability have created scoring opportunities for her teammates, earning her two woman of the match awards at this year's WAFCON edition. She's been leading by example. Her experience, leadership, creativity, and vision will be crucial in maintaining the team's defensive solidity against South Africa. She just has to show up for the team on Tuesday."

Dlamini acknowledged South Africa's past template and the absence of key figures like Thembi Kgatlana in leadership, but insisted the players must find motivation within.

"In every game at WAFCON, you need to have development edge when faced with different opponents or oppositions that really develop different tactics and playing style that you need to adapt to. The mental edge against Nigerian team that never really gave up with great physical command on the pitch. They might refer to the tactics that worked back in 2022. We tend to miss that leadership from Thembi Kgatlana. They have to refer to that game. Everybody contributing to the success of the team."

Margins That Matter: Set Pieces, Precision, and Killer Instinct

Both captains agreed -- it's the small moments that separate champions from contenders. Oparanozie laid out a five-point winning formula: "From experience as someone who's played in the fierce rivalry. The key factors to beat Bayana Bayana would be: a compact defensive shape, utilise every scoring opportunities (can't be complacent in front of goal on Tuesday), quick transitions, dominate the midfield, and a bit of individual brilliance."

Dlamini reinforced the value of mastering set pieces and executing in the final third.

"My final and tactical instructions to the team would be that they need to be confident in the set pieces and themselves. Individually we have got good players with great technical abilities.

"They just need to lean towards their strength when it comes to set pieces because we haven't seen a lot of people at this WAFCON in implementing training routines when it comes to set pieces. I think South Africa have the technical abilities. The game will be equally balanced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are going to go pound for pound with aggression and hunger to win the match. Sometimes when it comes to final margin, set pieces play crucial role in the game -- as Nigeria dominated against Zambia. South Africa should believe in their set piece abilities."

The Rallying Call -- It's Now or Never

In closing, both legends offered stirring words of motivation to their teams. For Oparanozie, the message was clear.

"Ladies, this is it! You've worked hard to get here. Remember the legacy you're building, it's #MissionX or nothing. Play for each other, you've faced tougher opposition and you've come out on top. South Africa will be a challenge, but you're ready. Let's go out there and make Nigeria proud. Super Falcons! In God we trust!"

And for Dlamini, belief remains the foundation of history.

"It's good that South Africa have a consistent squad. Kgatlana is a player that is fearless. When chasing for a title, the ambition is different with the drive and hunger.

"South Africa have to get that mindset of setting a record, for a team to win their first WAFCON title and retain it. That will show lots of maturity to prove critics wrong. I believe our players will still have the hunger, passion and drive to do it back-to-back."

As Tuesday's clash approaches, the chessboard is set, the voices of legends have spoken, and now it's up to the players to etch their names into history.