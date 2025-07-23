West Africa: Journalist Detained After Heated Argument With Member of Parliament

press release

In Senegal, Badara Gadiaga, a columnist for the television channel Télé Futurs Médias (TFM), was arrested on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 following remarks he made during the televised program Jakaarlo, which aired on July 4, 2025.

During this widely shared broadcast on social media, Badara Gadiaga engaged in a heated debate with Amadou Ba, a Member of Parliament from the ruling party, PASTEF. The debate escalated and tensions rose between the two.

The MP accused the journalist of diploma forgery. In response, Gadiaga claimed that PASTEF members were in no position to give moral lessons, recalling that their party leader (Ousmane Sonko) had been convicted of "corruption of youth."

The conviction referenced by the journalist is in relation to a 2023 legal case involving Ousmane Sonko, the current Prime Minister, who was sued by 20-year-old Adji Sarr, an employee at a massage parlor. She had accused him of rape. Ultimately, Ousmane Sonko was convicted for "corruption of youth."

On July 9, Gadiaga was arrested by the Special Division for Cybersecurity. After several hours of questioning, he was placed in police custody that same day.

On Monday, July 14, he was brought before an investigative judge on several charges: speech contrary to public decency, dissemination of false information, offense against a person performing the duties of Head of State, and receiving funds with the intent to disturb public order.

He has been remanded in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation and the scheduling of his next court appearance.

Gadiaga's case adds to a series of prosecutions targeting journalists and critical voices for comments they made, a seeming growing trend of repression currently taking hold in Senegal. Before his detention, Abdou Nguer, Moustapha Diakhaté, and Bachir Fofana were also subjected to legal action for statements considered unfavourable.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls for the immediate release of Badara Gadiaga and urges the authorities to end the ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices, which has been steadily intensifying in recent months.