Liberian Journalist Abducted By Traditional Group After Broadcasting Government Policy

Journalist Alex Seryea Yormie was abducted on his way back to the Lar-Wehyi station after reading a government order on the air. (Photo: News from Liberia/YouTube)

Abuja — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Liberian authorities to ensure justice for journalist Alex Seryea Yormie, who was abducted for several hours and brutalized by members of a local traditional society in northeastern Nimba county.

On June 30, the men abducted Yormie while he was on his way back to the community-based Lar-Wehyi radio station, shortly after he read on air a government order suspending activities of the Poro society, the journalist told CPJ.

The Poro is a centuries-old men's society that traditionally enforces community laws. Their rituals still shape lives in rural areas, although they have been criticized for human rights abuses.

"The abduction and brutal attack on journalist Alex Seryea Yormie are grave reminders of the dangers the media face in Liberia from powerful non-state groups," said CPJ Regional Director Angela Quintal. "Authorities must continue to investigate the incident and guarantee the safety of the press to report on sensitive subjects without facing retaliatory attacks."

Yormie told CPJ that nine assailants carried him to their office, where about 30 members of the group beat him with their hands, before taking him to another location, where they beat him with sticks, stripped him naked, and tied his genitals with ropes.

After two hours, the men took Yormie to another location where they beat him for a further two hours, and then took him to a fourth site, where police intervened and rescued him, the journalist said.

Yormie told CPJ he received medical treatment for cuts all over his body.

On July 1, a Poro leader, Melvin Duo, was arrested. On July 14, Duo was charged with "recklessly endangering someone, simple assault and felonious restraint," the journalist told CPJ, but the case was adjourned because Yormie was injured in an unrelated accident and will resume once he recovers.

CPJ's calls and text messages to request comment from Duo and police spokesperson Cecelia Clarke received no response.