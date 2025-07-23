Liberia: Wfi Multi-Purpose Agriculture Cooperative Gains Government Support to Boost Farming Sector

Monrovia — The World Foundation International (WFI) Multi-Purpose Agriculture Cooperative is receiving renewed backing from the Government of Liberia, with the Ministry of Agriculture pledging technical and logistical support to enhance its agricultural initiatives.

The government's support follows a recent meeting between WFI officials and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

During the meeting, President Boakai expressed interest in WFI's work and instructed the Minister of Agriculture to assess the organization's farming activities and land usage.

In response, a joint team comprising WFI and Ministry of Agriculture officials has begun inspecting WFI project sites, starting with Bomi and Gbarpolu Counties. The tour will continue in Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Bong Counties.

WFI is currently focusing on the cultivation of cassava and rice--two of Liberia's staple crops--and plans to expand into other areas of agricultural production and value chain development with the government's support.

Several communities have contributed land to support WFI's projects. In Klay District, Bomi County, residents of Yomo Town donated 8,500 hectares for rice, cassava, and oil palm cultivation. Arthington Township in Montserrado County contributed 2,000 hectares for integrated farming, while Bashee Town in Royesville Township provided 500 hectares for cassava and rice. Bashee Town has also registered 1,000 farmers under the cooperative.

WFI is currently working with 3,500 farmers in Bomi County and 2,500 in Arthington Township. Nationwide, the cooperative reports engaging approximately 3,500 farmers per county across all 15 counties.

The Ministry of Agriculture's support and the increasing community participation mark a significant step in WFI's efforts to improve food security and promote sustainable agriculture in Liberia. The cooperative is also seeking further government assistance to facilitate access to mechanized equipment and training for rural farmers.