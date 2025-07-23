Liberia's Kairos Moment - a Divine Opportunity On the Global Stage

Divine communication often comes in subtle, coded moments that require spiritual discernment. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, one such moment unfolded at the White House when U.S. President Donald Trump hosted five African nations--Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

What appeared at first to be a routine diplomatic gathering shifted dramatically into a spiritually significant encounter--especially for Liberia.

President Trump opened with remarks praising the nations for their valuable land, rich mineral and oil deposits, and vibrant cultures. But it was an unexpected exchange with Liberian President Joseph N. Boakai that revealed a deeper meaning.

Turning to President Boakai, Trump exclaimed: "Such good English! Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Were you educated? Where?"

To the discerning ear, this was not just an offhand comment--it was a divine signal. Though some media outlets and critics misinterpreted the moment, it was in fact a prophetic opening for Liberia. President Boakai responded with grace, and Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, rightly stated there was no offense taken.

At a subsequent prayer meeting in Maryland, USA, Bishop Dr. Manon Gurley of Tabernacle Church prayed earnestly that this moment of distinction would not be lost. Indeed, Scripture reminds us that "God uses the foolish things of the world to confound the wise" (1 Corinthians 1:27). What may have seemed like an undiplomatic gaffe was, in truth, an unfolding glory--a spiritual visitation, signaling Liberia's time of divine favor.

It must be said: Liberia has been singled out for a special opportunity on the global stage. But this door of destiny comes with challenges. There are competing voices and narratives, and the nation must beware of reactionary advice masquerading as wisdom. Liberia's leadership must lean on spiritual discernment rather than political expediency. As a wise man once said, "The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said."

It is now the responsibility of Liberia's faith leaders to advise the nation's political leadership. For more than a century, prayers have been lifted for Liberia. Now that the hour of visitation has come, it is imperative that wisdom takes the driver's seat.

One of the unspoken truths behind President Trump's remark is the reminder that Liberia, as an Anglophone nation, shares a unique bond with the United States--different from the Francophone nations it was grouped with. Liberia's identity, language, and history position it as a bridge between Africa and the Western world. This is not coincidence; it is divine design.

Founded in 1822 through the American Colonization Society, Liberia was envisioned with a two-fold purpose: first, to be a land of freedom for freed African Americans, and second, to become a beacon of transformation for the African continent--spreading civilization, moral integrity, and true religious liberty.

Liberia's future lies not in repeating the past but in boldly stepping into a visionary path, one that eyes have not seen and ears have not heard. This is a call for exceptional leadership--spirit-led, principled, and innovative.

While the world may know Liberia's past, it has yet to see her future. That future will not be defined by aid, but by trade, innovation, and divine alignment. As Rev. Dr. George Zorbah of the All-Grassroots Pastors Association said, "Liberia does not need handouts!" President Trump's shift from aid to trade is more than policy--it echoes divine counsel.

Despite her challenges, Liberia--with a population of about six million and vast natural wealth--can become Africa's most peaceful, prosperous, and progressive republic if this window of opportunity is seized. With nearly 45% of its population under the age of 15, Liberia stands at a demographic and spiritual tipping point.

This moment calls for gratitude to God--and for action. A follow-up summit with U.S. leaders must shift the narrative from history to partnership, from nostalgia to destiny. Liberia must now tell her own story--one of shared values, unity, and a vision that transcends borders.

The American Dream, after all, was never meant to be an American monopoly. It is a global ideal born of divine inspiration. Liberia was established as an African extension of that dream, and it is time to revive that purpose. We must remind the world that the self-evident truth that "all men are created equal" is not just an American creed--it is a divine revelation.

President Trump's recognition that "we speak the same language" is more than linguistic. It is spiritual. The message is clear: God has opened a door for Liberia--and now is the time to walk through it.