Burkina Faso: FM Delivers President El - Sisi's Written Message to Burkina Faso's President

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré.

The message reaffirmed Egypt's strong commitment to strengthening ties with Burkina Faso and broadening cooperation in a range of strategic sectors, with the view to promoting security, stability, and sustainable development in the African continent.

Abdelatty conveyed President Sisi's warm greetings to his Burkina Faso counterpart and expressed Egypt's appreciation for the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

He underscored that his visit to Burkina Faso was intended to further strengthen economic, investment, and trade cooperation between the two countries, while also fostering closer ties between the Egyptian and Burkina Faso business communities.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation of 30 prominent business leaders and representatives from major Egyptian public and private sector companies operating in a wide range of industries.

Abdelatty expressed Egyptian companies' readiness to continue contributing to the development initiatives launched by President Traoré, particularly in the fields of construction, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

He also conveyed Egypt's sincere appreciation for Burkina Faso's support of the candidacy of Khaled el-Enany, Egypt's and the African Union's nominee for the post of Director-General of UNESCO.

He further reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to maintaining mutual support and coordination within regional and international organizations.

As for regional security, Abdelatty addressed the complex security challenges confronting Burkina Faso, particularly in light of the expanding presence of terrorist groups in the Lake Chad basin and the wider Sahel region.

He outlined Egypt's comprehensive counterterrorism approach, which goes beyond traditional security responses to incorporate developmental, economic, intellectual, and social dimensions, reflecting Egypt's holistic strategy in combating extremism.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's readiness to share its extensive experience in counterterrorism and support Burkina Faso in strengthening its national capacities.

He further highlighted the key role of Al-Azhar in advancing the values of moderation and tolerance, highlighting the positive contributions of its educational and religious missions in Burkina Faso, as well as the continued enrollment of Burkina Faso students at Al-Azhar University in diverse academic disciplines.

The talks also covered recent developments in the Sahel and West Africa.

Abdelatty underscored the convergence of views between Egypt and Burkina Faso on the pressing need to intensify collective African efforts aimed at fostering stability, advancing development, and confronting the security challenges facing the continent.

He reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive support to Burkina Faso and further reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

For his part, President Traoré conveyed his greetings and deep appreciation to President Sisi, commending Egypt's historic role in supporting African nations and advancing the continent's collective interests.

He also expressed his keenness to open new avenues of bilateral cooperation and affirmed his government's full readiness to facilitate Egyptian economic and investment engagement in Burkina Faso.

MENA