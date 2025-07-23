Senegal: Coach Diallo Backs His Picks As CHAN Champions Senegal Announce Squad

Title holders Senegal have named their 25-man squad for the 2024 edition of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) with Serigne Moctar Koité, the only remaining player from the last edition.

The Teranga Lions' quest to defend their CHAN crown will go ahead without Papa Doudou Diallo, the country's top domestic scorer, who has been left out of the squad named by coach Souleymane Diallo

The team is headlined by Koité, the only remaining player from the title-winning squad of CHAN 2022.

The midfielder from Jaraaf will bring vital experience to a group largely made up of in-form talents drawn from local clubs such as Teungueth FC, US Gorée, and Génération Foot.

Among the standout names is Mapathé Mbodji, top scorer of Ligue 2 with AS Kaffrine, whose inclusion adds a fresh attacking dimension.

Alongside him, regulars like Layousse Samb (Teungueth FC), Mbaye Ndiaye (Jaraaf), and Libasse Gueye (Teungueth FC) have been retained to add stability and tactical familiarity.

Despite netting 11 goals in the Senegalese Ligue 1 this season, Diallo of Linguère de Saint-Louis was a surprise omission from the final squad set to compete in East Africa.

Explaining his decision, coach Souleymane Diallo said: "I am convinced that I have chosen the best players for this mission. On the day of the competition, I hope these boys will prove me right."

The squad will depart Dakar early this week for a pre-tournament training camp in Tanzania, where they will participate in a four-nation mini-tournament alongside fellow CHAN 2024 hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from July 21 to 27.

Senegal have been drawn in Group D of the CHAN finals, where they will face Nigeria, Congo, and Sudan.

Their opening match is scheduled for August 5 against Nigeria, a clash expected to be one of the tournament's early highlights.

With a new-look squad, cautious optimism surrounds Senegal's title defense.

While the absence of Diallo has raised eyebrows, the blend of youth, local league consistency, and past champions like Koité may just provide the balance needed to mount another serious challenge.

Senegal Squad for CHAN 2024:

Goalkeepers:

Idrissa Ndiaye (Football Generation)

Samba Mballo (US Gorée)

Marc P.A. Diouf (Teungueth FC)

Defenders:

Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye (US Gorée)

Mbaye Ndiaye (Jaraaf)

Amadou Bene Coly (Ajel)

Layousse Samb (Teungueth FC)

Malick Sembène (Dakar Sacré-Coeur)

Baye Assane Ciss (Teungueth FC)

Daouda Ba (Dakar Sacré-Coeur)

Midfielders:

Ousseynou Fall Seck (Ajel)

Moussa Cissé (Génération Foot)

Bonaventure Fonseca (US Ouakam)

Serigne Moctar Koité (Jaraaf)

Mbaye Yaya Ly (AS Pikine)

Insa Boye (Diambars FC)

Issa Kane (Casa Sports)

Pape Abasse Badji (Football Generation)

Forwards: