Nigeria: Gov Radda in Abuja for Treatment After Accident Involving Convoy

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has relocated to Abuja for further observation and rest following a road crash he was involved in on Saturday evening on Daura-Katsina Highway.

Leadership reports that nine people who were injured during the accident involving Radda convoy are receiving full medical treatment at no cost, courtesy of the Katsina State Government.

Though Radda escaped the accident unhurt, sources close to the Government House said he has been moved to Abuja as a precaution.

One of the sources said the move would allow the governor time to recuperate while he continues to perform his duties remotely.

In his absence, the Deputy Governor, Faruk Jobe, has taken charge of official engagements in Katsina.

He received Governors Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, who were in Katsina to pay condolences over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The visiting governors also extended their goodwill to Governor Radda, expressing relief over his safety after the accident.

Government officials have reiterated that the governor remains in stable condition and continues to carry out his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, nine victims injured in the recent road accident involving the convoy of Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, are receiving full medical treatment at no cost.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening near the School of Health Technology in Daura when a private Volkswagen Golf collided with the vehicle carrying Governor Radda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the Governor was unharmed, nine occupants of the private vehicle sustained injuries. According to a statement from the Katsina State Ministry of Information and Culture, two of the victims suffered simple fractures, while seven others sustained minor injuries and bruises. All are currently receiving care at the Federal Medical Centre, Daura.

A government delegation led by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, visited the injured on Monday to convey the Governor's concern and announce the state's decision to shoulder all medical expenses.

"We are pleased to inform the public that the victims are responding well to treatment, and the government is fully committed to ensuring their speedy recovery by covering all medical bills," Dr Zango stated during the visit.

The gesture was met with deep appreciation from the victims and their families, who lauded the government for its compassion and swift intervention.

Governor Radda, who was on official duty at the time of the incident, has since resumed engagements in Abuja, while the state continues to monitor the victims' recovery.