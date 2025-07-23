Nigeria: Horvel Prime FC Nyanya Wins One Big Family Tourney

22 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Horvel Prime Nyanya have emerged as champions of the 17th edition of the annual One Big Family Football Tournament.

The One Big Family (IBF) Tournament founded by Mr. Sheyi Taiwo, a football enthusiast, is an annual grassroots competition aimed at promoting unity, talent development, and sportsmanship among local clubs in Nyanya and its environs.

In the final played on Sunday, July 20, at the popular Nyanya Mobile Police Junction stadium, Horvel Prime edged out Future Guarantee FC Old-Karu 2-1 to clinch the trophy.

To set up the final showdown, Future Guarantee defeated Ramsaky FC Nyanya 2-1 while eventual winners, Horvel Prime outclassed Virtual FC Nyanya 4-2 in the other semi-final match.

The 17th edition of the tournament featured 40 grassroots clubs, showcasing competitive football and a high-level of discipline and organisation throughout the games.

At the end of the tournament, the winners Horvel Prime FC smiled to the bank with a cash prize of N500,000 and a giant trophy, the first-runners up Future Guarantee received N300,000 while Ramsaky FC earned N200,000 for finishing third.

There were also individual awards for outstanding performers. Alamanjo Emmanuel of Horvel Prime emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Titus Waziri also of Horvel Prime- Highest Goal Scorer, John Mathew Horvel FC- Best Goalkeeper while Young Stars Masaka took home the Fair Play Award.

The COO of Nationwide League One (NLO) Olushola Ogunnowo, Head Coach of the National Women U-17 team, Coach Olowookere Bankole, Nyanya Councillor, Hon. Matthew Danjuma, Hakimi of Nyanya, HRH Bala Bawa, and Horvel Prime president, Mr. Hyacinth Horvel were among the dignitaries who graced the well-attended final.

