Africa: WAFCON Semi-Final - Why Super Falcons Can Beat South Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria kicked off their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign on a high note with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia in their opening group match.

The momentum stalled with a lacklustre 1-0 win over Botswana and a goalless draw against Algeria in the final group tie. However, Justin Madugu's side surprisingly exploded in the quarter-finals with a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Zambia. That performance has set the tone for Tuesday's semi-final against South Africa and here are the reasons the Falcons can soar past the Banyana Banyana.

One of Nigeria's biggest weapons has been consistency across all areas of the pitch. From Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo leading the line, to the experience of Osinachi Ohale and the youthful energy of Oluwatosin Demehin in defence, the Falcons have found their rhythm. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remains unbeaten, and with Ashleigh Plumptre and Michelle Alozie providing balance from the flanks, Nigeria has looked both solid and threatening.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has also been the pulling the strings of a light midfield. Her sharp passes and precise vision have helped turn defence into attack, serving as the glue between the lines to the attacking spark of Ihezuo and Okoronkwo, who have a combined seven goals and assists.

Another potential advantage is the struggle of South Africa in the tournament so far. The defending champions have struggled to find their rhythm or break down opponents, requiring penalties to overcome Senegal in the quarter-finals. Despite the physicality and organization they enjoy- qualities the Falcons have continued to display- the Banyana Banyana have lacked cutting edge that Nigeria is currently showing. The Falcons, on current form and structure, simply look a step ahead.

However, nothing comes easy at this level. Nigeria must stay sharp, avoid any signs of complacency, and bring the same hunger that crushed Zambia. With a rock-solid defence, intelligent midfield, and a fearless frontline all guided by the steady hand of coach Madugu, the tactical mastermind behind the team, the Falcons have all the tools to get the job done. Tuesday is more than just a semi-final; it's another step in "Mission X." The Super Falcons should be unstoppable if they bring their A-game.