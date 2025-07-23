Nigeria: Doctors' Allowances - FG Halts Circular to Review Allowances for Medical Officers

The federal government has suspended the move by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to review the allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

On July 2, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had given the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to withdraw the disputed circular by the NSIWC and address other pressing demands.

The NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, stated that the association would be left with no option but to withdraw services if its demands are not met by Thursday, July 23.

Specifically, he condemned the circular describing it as a violation of previously agreed terms concerning allowances for medical and dental officers.

"We have rejected that circular outrightly. We expect that any new directive affecting our members should result from mutual consultation, not unilateral imposition," he said.

He emphasized that the unresolved issues are critical to the survival of the already strained healthcare system in Nigeria and require urgent government attention.

In an interview with Punch yesterday, the President of NARD, Dr. Tope Osundara, said the circular had been suspended for further negotiations.

Osundara said: "Arising from the meeting chaired by Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy with his capacity as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Salaries today, it was agreed at the implementation of circular with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646, dated 27 June 2025, should be suspended to allow for further consultation with various professional associations.

"So, it has been suspended for further negotiations."