Liberia: LDEA Charges Woman, 39, With Multiple Offenses

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has formally charged Quita Dolo Kosso, a 39-year-old Liberian woman, under multiple non-bailable drug trafficking offenses following her arrest with over three kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

According to the LDEA statement, Kosso was apprehended on Saturday, July 12, 2025, upon arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, via Kenya Airways Flight #KQ887, which landed at approximately 6:00 PM. A routine screening and intelligence-led operation by LDEA officers uncovered 3.355 kilograms of cocaine hidden in her luggage. The narcotics carry an estimated street value of US$181,008, according to the LDEA.

LDEA officials say Kosso was immediately detained for investigation. However, during the initial stages of the probe, she reportedly fell ill while in custody. On July 16, her legal team, led by Cllr. Lafayette Gould and Cllr. Addy submitted a formal petition requesting medical attention for their client.

The LDEA approved the request, and Kosso was transported to John F. Kennedy Medical Center for treatment. Her medical records have since been submitted and placed on file with the Agency.

On Monday, July 21, the LDEA confirmed that suspect Kosso has been charged and forwarded to the RIA Magisterial Court under several sections of Liberia's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including Section 14.83, which covers trafficking and importation; Section 14.85, which addresses sale, distribution, administration, delivery, and transportation of narcotics; Section 14.89, which pertains to possession; and Section 10.2 of the Penal Code, which deals with criminal conspiracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These provisions fall under non-bailable offenses as defined by Liberia's revised drug laws, meaning Kosso will remain in custody while awaiting trial.

"These charges reflect the seriousness of the crime and the government's strengthened resolve to enforce Liberia's new drug laws," an LDEA spokesperson said. "Drug trafficking is not only a crime against the law, but a direct threat to our national security and future."

The Agency noted that this case is part of an ongoing crackdown on international drug trafficking rings that use Liberia as a transit or entry point. The arrest comes just months after authorities intensified surveillance operations at key border points and international airports.

"The LDEA remains firm in its mission to dismantle drug trafficking networks," the statement read. "We urge the public to allow the judicial process to take its course in the ongoing cases involving both Quita D. Kosso and Tony Obi."

Kosso's case is expected to proceed under strict court oversight, with heightened public and legal interest due to the scale of the seizure and the growing national concern over drug proliferation.

The LDEA also renewed its public appeal for citizens to support its anti-drug operations by reporting suspicious activity through its confidential hotline at 0777-133-333. "Together, we can build a drug-free Liberia," the Agency emphasized.