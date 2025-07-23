Liberia: Stakeholders Angry Over Threats Against Anti-Deforestation Campaigner

Two major community forest advocacy organizations in Liberia have raised alarm over what they describe as harassment and intimidation directed at Sampson Zammie, a frontline campaigner against illegal deforestation in Grand Gedeh County.

In a joint press statement issued by the National Union of Community Forest Development Committees (NUCFDCs), and the Community Forest Management Bodies (NUCFMB), the forest advocates condemned threats being perpetrated by the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County, Alex Grant, against Zammie, calling for an immediate investigation and his protection.

The statement was delivered at a press conference in Paynesville on Monday, July 21, by Andrew Y. Y. Zelemen, National Program Coordinator of the NUCFDCs.

Zammie, who serves as Chief Officer of the Bloquah Authorized Community Forest in Gbarzon, Grand Gedeh, has led several efforts to remove illegal foreign occupants, primarily Burkinabé nationals, from community forest areas.

His actions, Zelemen noted, were in line with legal mandates and community resolutions aimed at protecting Liberia's forest resources from unsanctioned exploitation.

Zammie's work in Grand Gedeh has been critical in documenting and deterring environmental destruction, including tree burning for illicit cannabis cultivation. They cited video evidence shared by Zammie that showed peaceful and non-violent removal of illegal settlers from the forest.

However, concerns escalated after Superintendent Grant referred to Zammie as a "fugitive" during a broadcast on OK FM's Forest Hour program, vowing that he would be arrested "wherever he is found." The unions described this statement as deeply troubling and indicative of a broader attempt to suppress local forest governance.

"Such threats against a citizen who is acting in the national interest are unacceptable," said Zelemen. "We take these allegations seriously and demand a full, impartial investigation. Zammie's safety must be guaranteed."

Zammie himself has expressed fear for his life. In recent media reports, he claimed that police officers were sent to arrest him without a warrant under the pretext of questioning him about the Burkinabé nationals removed from the forest, a case he says is already in court. "I invited the police, but when they came, I realized it was not about cooperation it was about silencing me," Zammie said.

He added that after declining to visit the police station, officers were again dispatched during a subsequent visit to Celestin. He refused to comply once more, citing credible threats to his life.

Zammie believes the conflict stems from his opposition to efforts by local officials, including the current superintendent, to allocate forest land for private cocoa farms allegedly involving Burkinabé laborers. He claimed that despite an earlier intervention by former Senator Marshall Denny to stop the illegal occupation of the Marbletu forest, the superintendent later convinced the Community Forest Management Body to allow farming within the forest -- a move Zammie opposed.

"There is no legitimate company operating in the Marbletu Community Forest," Zammie said. "Only the superintendent's farm is active, and now the same actors are trying to reintroduce illegal foreign settlers into the FMC-K forest, which belongs to multiple communities."

To prevent further encroachment, residents from 11 affected communities signed a resolution rejecting Burkinabé presence in both the Bloquah and FMC-K forests. The resolution authorized Zammie and other leaders to remove intruders and was communicated to the district superintendent and county inspector.

The situation has since escalated. Zammie claims the superintendent threatened to remove him from his position and have him jailed. He also alleges that local authorities influenced court proceedings to dismiss the case brought against the illegal occupants, who have since returned and resumed operations.

Zammie warned that the illegal population in the FMCK forest has now ballooned to over 200 people. "What was supposed to be a month's grace period to vacate has instead become an opportunity to bring in more people," he said.

The NUCFDC and NUCFMB reiterated that the FMC-K forest spans Grand Gedeh, River Cess, and Nimba counties. With no formal logging activities currently underway, local communities have taken proactive measures, including building access roads and monitoring forest use through funds from forest management fees.

The unions concluded by reaffirming their support for Zammie, calling on local and national authorities to protect him from persecution. "Threatening community forest leaders for upholding their legal responsibilities should not be taken lightly," said Walaka. "Zammie's actions are in line with our national goal of protecting our natural heritage for future generations."

They urged Liberians and development partners to remain vigilant and stand in solidarity with those risking their lives to defend the country's forests from destruction.