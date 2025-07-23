Liberia: China Commits to Govt's ARREST Agenda

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Liberia's national development vision--the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development--through enhanced cooperation in digital innovation, science, and technology.

Speaking on Monday, July 21, at the Liberia Technology Summit 2025, Ambassador Yin declared that China stands ready to be a strategic partner in helping Liberia harness the power of technological transformation to rebuild its economy, expand infrastructure, and unlock inclusive growth.

"This summit is of historic significance," said Ambassador Yin. "It demonstrates Liberia's strategic vision to seize the opportunities of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, thereby accelerating the implementation of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development."

Held in Monrovia, the summit brought together key stakeholders from government, development partners, academia, and the private sector under the theme of leveraging innovation to drive economic and social progress. Core topics included legislation for science and technology, digital infrastructure, and the use of digital tools in education, healthcare, finance, and governance.

Ambassador Yin spotlighted China's emergence as a global leader in science and innovation. He revealed that China now ranks 11th in the 2024 Global Innovation Index, is the world's second-largest R&D investor and leads the globe in patent applications. The country is also home to more than 40% of the world's "lighthouse factories" and boasts 71 artificial intelligence unicorn companies, representing nearly one-third of global AI unicorns.

"China has a large number of high-quality workers and entrepreneurs, the world's largest number of scientists and engineers, and a growing talent dividend," he said. "By leveraging science and technology innovation, China is increasingly contributing to international peace and development."

He emphasized China's growing influence in emerging industries such as new energy, next-generation IT, and advanced materials--all vital to green growth, economic transformation, and resilience.

China's vision, according to Ambassador Yin, goes beyond national innovation. He underscored Beijing's commitment to global scientific cooperation rooted in openness, fairness, and shared benefit.

He announced that China is scaling up science and tech assistance to developing nations and creating a global-scale research fund to ensure developing countries benefit from cutting-edge innovation.

"China promotes open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory international science and technology cooperation," he said. "We develop science for the benefit of all, regardless of borders, and jointly build a global science and technology community."

He also referenced China's renewed pledges at the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting, where it committed to deepen ties with Africa in green industries, AI, e-commerce, and scientific collaboration--all of which are central to Liberia's ARREST priorities.

To solidify this partnership, Ambassador Yin proposed a four-point plan for expanding China-Liberia scientific and digital cooperation:

First, he called for strategic policy dialogue around ICT frameworks, emphasizing the importance of working together on cybersecurity and regulatory development.

Second, he highlighted opportunities to cooperate in smart agriculture, digital education, e-health, e-governance, and digital transformation of traditional industries, all aimed at supporting Liberia's goals of economic diversification and job creation.

Third, he encouraged deeper engagement within multilateral platforms, particularly the International Telecommunication Union, to boost capacity-building, digital connectivity, and innovation hubs in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia External Relations ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fourth, he urged greater inclusion by empowering women and youth in science and technology, while also encouraging business-to-business exchanges between Chinese and Liberian enterprises.

"Science and technology innovation and cooperation can serve as a new engine of the China-Liberia strategic partnership," Yin emphasized. "We are committed to working with Liberia to chart a new chapter in friendship and cooperation."

Ambassador Yin concluded by acknowledging that Liberia's road to technological development would not be without challenges, but stressed that the possibilities are boundless. He assured that China remains a reliable partner, aligned with the principles of "sincerity, real results, amity and good faith" and the spirit of "extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit."

"Liberia's journey of sci-tech development will be marked by challenges yet boundless possibilities," he said. "China will stand by Liberia in this endeavor."