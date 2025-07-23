Liberia: Farmers in Boinsen District, Bong County Transition to Lowland, Amidst Challenges

Smallholder farmers in Boinsen District, Electoral District One, Bong County are reportedly lacking access to farming resources such as improved seeds and tools needed to improve productivity.

However, with the help of Mr. Kesseh Yeleboe, a district native now living in the United States, the farmers are being mobilized and supported for lowland rice cultivation with the hope of growing more food to support their families.

Mr. Yeleboe established the Foundation a few years ago, with the hope of forging a partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture to fight hunger in his district.

Boinsen is one of the administrative districts of Electoral District One, which borders two counties: Grand Bassa and Nimba. The population of the area consists mainly of tribes speaking the Mano, Kpelle, and Bassa languages..

Under the project, individuals are being provided with seed rice to plant, cash to hire laborers, and food to work. This support encourages the farmers to shift towards the lowland, which the government has designated to boost domestic production.

The assistance is reported to greatly motivate the farmers, having them commit to developing the virgin swamplands within eight communities.

"We are motivated to farm because of the support we received, but before the organization arrived, we grew rice in the upland. However, with the lowland, we can increase our yield," said Life D. Zeon, a youth farmer.

Zeon explained that they've received rice seeds, cash, and food to work, and they are anticipating the government to support the organization's efforts.

Besides, support for lowland rice, farmers from the district and the bordering counties are also being supported in cassava production and processing using a portable machine that is taken to the various communities.

Emmanuel Minifah, Board Chair of Kesseh Foundation, explained that the organization's activities have been positively impacting the lives of community members since it was established.

Under the Liberian Feed Yourself Agenda, Bong County has been designated for the cultivation of 1,500 hectares of lowland in 2025. With this plan, the farmers of Boinsen District hope to be recruited for the Ministry of Agriculture's rice projects to boost productivity.