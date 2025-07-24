Kenya: Gachagua Urge President Ruto to Take Responsibility for Mishandling Youth Unrest

23 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phineas Munene

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his criticism of President William Ruto, accusing the Head of State of failing to listen to the country's youth and misusing state intelligence resources.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenyan clergy and community leaders in the diaspora, Gachagua urged Ruto to stop blaming the opposition for his woes and take responsibility for the current national crisis.

"Everybody in Kenya knows there is a problem. Instead of listening to the GenZ, the issues they are raising; abductions, extra-judicial killings, corruption, and misappropriation of public resources. The President says these people have been incited by Riggy and Uhuru," the former DP stated.

He condemned Ruto's repeated claims that the recent youth-led demonstrations were being fueled by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the opposition, church leaders and poor parenting among others.

"William Ruto, is very confused, from the time of the GenZ protests he has cited seven reasons...we are asking Mr. President can you make up your mind, please. What hails your country? You're the President. You have the National Intelligence Service at your disposal. How come you have six different causes of the challenges you face from Gen Z?" Gachagua posed.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi faulted a section of leaders in the Ruto administration for engaging in smear campaigns targeting her.

"I will not stop loving my husband. I will not stop supporting my husband. I'll not stop praying for him. I'll be a pillar for him. I believe in his dreams, and I believe he speaks the truth," Dorcas said.

Dorcas also accused government critics of targeting her for her outspoken views and faith-based leadership.

She affirmed that the church would continue to be a voice of truth, especially when the country is facing rising injustices and state abuse.

"Tell them it is wrong to kill the children, it is wrong to lie, it is wrong to give false witness, it is wrong to abduct the children," Dorcas said.

