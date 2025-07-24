Kenya: President Ruto Hits Out At Maraga Over 'Failed State' Remarks

Nairobi — President William Ruto has hit out at former Chief Justice David Maraga for describing Kenya as a 'failed state.'

Speaking during the Talanta bell ringing at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), the head of state asserted that with such a viewpoint, Maraga cannot be trusted to lead a country he does not even believe in.

"I listen a lot to what people say about our country. I listened to one gentleman who retired the other day after working for fifty years, and he wants to be president. I listen to him say Kenya is a failed state. I ask myself if he has been working in a failed state for 40 years," he said.

"You want us to trust you with the leadership of a country you don't believe in and to a people you don't believe in."

Ruto's remarks come in response to growing criticism from both the opposition and civil society over the state of the economy, high taxes, and growing discontent among citizens.

He accused his critics of engaging in "sloganeering" without offering tangible alternatives.

The President also challenged the "Ruto Must Go" movement, stating that while every leader eventually leaves office, opponents must offer policy alternatives and not just chants.

He defended his administration's reforms in healthcare, education, housing, and the economy, accusing his critics of clinging to the status quo and resisting meaningful change.

Ruto's remarks come amid rising political temperatures, protests, and talk of early succession politics ahead of 2027.