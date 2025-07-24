Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Tragedy - Police Release Names of 17 Victims in Hunyani Bridge Crash

23 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the 17 victims who tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus (kombi) at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road in Chitungwiza on Tuesday.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the identities of the deceased, who include two children and residents from across Harare, Ruwa and Murehwa.

The victims are: Tatenda Silia (25), the kombi driver from Rockview West, Zengeza 5 Extension; Wishby Nganima (19) of Nyatsime; Letwin Hwingwiri (52) and Talent Hwingwiri (18) of St John's Bhora, Murehwa; Frederick Jumo (39), Emma Matare (32), Joshua Gutsa (07), and Perpetua Kurwa (35) of Stoneridge, Harare; Shantel Jere (3) and Rainford Jere (29) of St Mary's, Chitungwiza; Prodigas Mugere (37), and Mary Nyambiri (63), also of St Mary's.

Others include Tatenda Dhokwani (25) of Damafalls, Ruwa; Samantha Taderera (27) of Zimre Park, Harare; Sheilla Nemasango (58) of Nyatsime; Samantha Nyangani (32) of Unit P, Seke; and Anyway Maguduru (26) of Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolences to the bereaved families. Comprehensive investigations are underway to determine the exact causes of the accident," said Commissioner Nyathi.

Commissioner Nyathi urged all motorists to remain safety conscious on the country's roads.

"Above all, vehicles should be regularly serviced and checked to address mechanical issues for road safety," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.