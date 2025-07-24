Zimbabwe: 'How Many More Lives Must We Lose?' - Mnangagwa Declares Seke Road Accident a National Disaster, Orders Tougher Traffic Enforcement

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the fatal road traffic accident which claimed 17 lives along Seke Road, Harare, on Tuesday a national disaster and pledged to assist bereaved families with funeral expenses.

The tragic accident occurred at Hunyani Bridge when a Malawi-bound haulage truck collided with a commuter omnibus after it lost control and veered onto the oncoming lane.

The 30-tonne haulage truck first hit two pedestrians who were walking on the road island before crushing the commuter omnibus and killing 15 passengers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mnangagwa called for urgent alignment of institutions and courts to address escalating road fatalities after recent devastating accidents.

"My directive is to get all government institutions concerned with traffic enforcement, and our courts, to be properly aligned on this one matter so this seemingly endless, yet avoidable bloody spiral on our roads is brought to an immediate end.

"How many more lives do we need to lose for our consciences to be aroused?

"I have directed that the Manyame Traffic accident be declared a national disaster in order to allow the government to move in and assist with hospital bills for those injured, and funeral arrangements and burials for those we sadly lost in the accident.

"As I console with all the bereaved families, I wish those hospitalised a speedy recovery," Mnangagwa said.

The accident has sparked public outrage after it took nearly three hours for a crane to arrive and remove the trapped commuter omnibus from beneath the truck, exposing the nation's poor disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Victims of the accident could initially be heard crying for help, but they unfortunately died before any assistance reached them.

Police has identified the deceased as: Tatenda Silia (25), Wishby Nganima (19), Letwin Hwingiri (52), Frederick Jumo (39), Shantel Jere (03) Rainford Jere (29), Prodigas Mugere (37), Tatenda Dhokwani (25), Samantha Taderera (27), Sheilla Nemasango (58), Samantha Nyangani (32), Emma Matate (32), Joshua Gutsa (07), Perpetua Kurwa (35), Anyway Maguduru (26) Talent Hwingiri (18) and Mary Nyambiri (63).