Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Gunned Down in Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have toiled Boko Haram attack on Monguno and Bitta in Borno State, killing several terrorists, including a Boko Haram commander.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the troops courageously foiled terrorists' infiltration attack into Monguno.

"The resilient troops during the attempted infiltration, engaged the insurgents with superior fire power, resulting in the neutralization of several terrorists, among whom was a senior Quiad Commander, Ibn Khalid, and also their cameraman," he said.

He noted that the troops, while in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, also observed traces of blood along their withdrawal routes.

"Items recovered during the exploitation include; large quantity of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, 1 PKT belt, 1 AK-47 rifle magazine, Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb and other sundry items."

"The troops also recovered weapons, AK 47 magazines and the terrorists' camcorder while exploitation continued to ensure the terrorists were denied freedom of action.

"In other subsidiary operations within the period, a total of 17 terrorists were neutralized in various offensives from the Sambisa enclaves up to Madagali and kaga LGAs with several logistic items and motorcycles also captured.

"The troops have been commended by the military higher authorities for their show of resilience and urged them to sustain the fight against the insurgents" said the statement.

In a similar operation, the troops at Bitta also foiled a deadly terrorist attack.

