Nigeria: We'll End Era of Election Result Manipulations in Rivers - Amaechi Vows

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has declared that the era of election result manipulation in Rivers State will soon be over, vowing to confront and defeat those he described as "merchants of election result writing" in the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing supporters and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Port Harcourt. He accused certain politicians in the state of manipulating election results and challenged his supporters to match them at the polls.

"Rivers State is notorious for writing results. I will not work with you if you will not match those result marchers," Amaechi stated, urging ADC members to prepare for a battle against electoral fraud.

Following his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Amaechi proceeded directly to the ADC state secretariat in Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, where he was received by Elder Kelvin Alogoa, the National Treasurer of the ADC.

Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State, said that while they were informed about forthcoming party congresses and conventions, the timeline would be decided by the ADC national leadership.

He emphasized that the ADC had come to Rivers State to offer genuine leadership and restore hope.

"If you are not tired of President Tinubu, I am tired. If you are not hungry, I am hungry," he said, criticizing the current administration and lamenting the rising cost of living.

He claimed that the Tinubu administration has made life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians, warning that a second term would be even more disastrous.

"If rich men are spending N4 million a month on fuel, only God knows how the poor are surviving. The President says he is not here to make you happy. The ADC is here to make you happy," he added.

Amaechi called on the people of Rivers State to unite and vote out the current government in 2027, warning that failure to act could lead to deeper hardship and suffering.