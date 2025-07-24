Nigeria: Threat to Peter Obi Undermines Nigeria's Unity - South East Senate Caucus Warns

Abuja — The South East Senate Caucus has condemned what it described as a dangerous and unconstitutional move by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebolo, to restrict the movement of former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, during his visit to the state.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the caucus chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), the lawmakers said the reported restriction represents "a direct challenge to Nigeria's unity and a brazen attack on the constitution."

Senator Abaribe, through his media adviser Uchenna Awom, warned that Governor Okpebolo's actions were not only illegal but could fuel divisions and threaten Nigeria's democratic stability.

"It is disheartening that leaders who are supposed to uphold the letters and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) would willfully lead in its denigration, all in the name of politics," Abaribe stated.

He emphasized that Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy where the rights of citizens -- including freedom of movement and association -- are protected by law, and no governor has the authority to override these rights.

"One wonders where the Edo State governor derives his powers to bar a Nigerian citizen from visiting his state unless such a person obtains his permission -- otherwise, their security will not be guaranteed. That is a dangerous threat to life that the authorities must not ignore," Abaribe warned.

He further reminded Governor Okpebolo, a former senator, that "Nigeria belongs to all of us," and cautioned him against usurping powers not granted to him by law.

"The beauty of democracy is the freedom to hold divergent views and to move freely within any part of the Nigerian Federation, Edo State inclusive. Any act to the contrary is an affront to democracy and must be resisted," Abaribe asserted.

The Caucus called on relevant authorities to intervene swiftly and ensure the safety and rights of Peter Obi are upheld, warning that the country must not be allowed to slide into lawlessness.