Nigeria: Cholera Claims 13 Lives in Niger State

23 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna-Cholera Outbreak has hit some communities in 16 local government areas of Niger state.

Out of the 253 cases already confirmed,13 people have been declared dead as a result of the incident while 130 others are hospitalised.

Our Correspondent gathered that six local government areas that are mostly affected by the epidemic are Chanchaga, Bosso, Munya, Shiroro, Magama and Bida.

A breakdown of the incident shows that 67 cases were recorded in Chachaga, 68 in Bosso,58 in shiroro and 20 each in Bida, Magama and Munya local government areas.

Most of the victims of the epidemic, according to the investigation, show that the outbreak was partly caused by the consumption of contaminated rainwater by those affected, since they don't have access to portable drinking water.

The State Commissioner for Primary Health, Dr Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, who confirmed the outbreak, said the government has already designated the Idris Kuta Primary Health Care Centre in Minna the state capital for the treatment of those affected in Chanchaga local government, while the same facilities in other local governments are being used to attend to those affected there.

"Similarly, all the donor agencies in the state, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) ,as well as Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the State Water Board, have been mobilised to assist in combating the spread of the outbreak.

"The state government has also procured huge quantities of drugs among them antibiotics for the treatment of the victims and we now urge the people to ensure that they consume only hygienic water, fruits and food," the Commissioner declared.

Meanwhile, the Director Public Health in the Ministry of Tertiary Health, Dr Ibrahim Idris who also confirmed the outbreak said surveillance staff have been deployed to all the affected local governments to help contain the spread of the epidemic.

According to him, "those admitted in the various hospitals across the state are being treated free of charge and the graph of the outbreak has been on downward trend.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.