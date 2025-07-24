Nigerians Can Vote You Out in 2027 - Baba-Ahmed Warns Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has warned that Nigerians have the power to vote out President Bola Tinubu in 2027 if the election is free and fair.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday, Baba-Ahmed said the President should focus less on political calculations and more on governance, noting that the electorate will ultimately judge him based on his performance in office.

"The bottom line is that Nigerians are going to say, 'What have you done with the first four years we gave you?"' he said. "Don't take us for granted. We can vote you out if the election is free and fair. So show us what you've done."

Baba-Ahmed, who resigned from his government appointment about three months ago, made the remarks while reacting to speculation about a plan to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate in 2027.

He criticised the President's silence on the rumours, arguing that Tinubu should have personally addressed the issue if it were truly baseless.

"If all these stories about dropping the Vice President have absolutely no iota of truth, it would have taken just one thing: the President directly and personally saying, 'Stop this nonsense. I have confidence in my Vice President. I work well with him. I am happy with him. And I want this nonsense about me dropping him, now or in the future, to stop,"' he said.

According to Baba-Ahmed, Tinubu's failure to make such a declaration leaves room for suspicion. "His people didn't say that. He didn't say that. So, I would be very curious to find out what it is that makes all these stories about dropping him," he added.

He concluded by stressing that leadership must be accountable and measurable. "It's a governance thing that you will take to the electorate at the end. It doesn't matter what you think you've done--all the defections to your party. Nigerians will decide."