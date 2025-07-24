Liberia: Flames Basketball, LBA Launch Youth Development Camp to Promote Basketball in Liberia

- Flames Basketball, in partnership with the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA), has launched a youth basketball camp aimed at developing young talent and expanding the game across Liberia. The monthlong program kicked off Monday at the Stella Maris Gym in Monrovia with more than 100 children in attendance on opening day.

Themed "Ignite Your Passion," the camp runs through Aug. 15 and targets boys and girls ages 5 to 16. Participants are grouped into daily training sessions held mornings, afternoons, and evenings, under the guidance of FIBA-certified coaches.

The program provides youth with branded jerseys, basketballs, skill development drills, team-building exercises, and access to mentorship from seasoned players and coaches.

"This is a great program, and it will help our kids stay active and learn the sport while they are out of school," said Gabrielyn Gbee Kesselly, a parent with two children enrolled in the camp. "It's a dream come true for us."

Flames Basketball President Fenny Louise Taylor-Diggs called the initiative a milestone for youth basketball in the country, particularly noting the high number of girls participating as a sign of progress in the sport's inclusivity.

"This initiative is part of a broader effort to grow basketball in Liberia while promoting values such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young people," Taylor-Diggs said.

She urged parents to remain involved and support their children's participation in sports as a tool for personal growth and lifelong skills.

The camp is expected to culminate with a mini-tournament showcasing the players' progress and celebrating standout performers. Organizers say the long-term goal is to make the camp a recurring program during school breaks to keep youth engaged and active.