Liberia: Ivan Minnaert Denies FC Fassell Contract Amid Legal Dispute Over Vipers SC Move

- Just a day after FC Fassell threatened legal action against Ivan Jacky Minnaert over his sudden resignation and new coaching role in Uganda, the Belgian tactician has fired back--claiming he never signed a binding contract with the Liberian club.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator, Minnaert denied breaching any agreement, stating there was no formal contract that obligated him to stay.

"There was collaboration, and I respectfully ended it, as stated in my resignation note," Minnaert said. "In my statement, it's clearly written that I am ending our collaboration, not a contract."

Minnaert, who was announced as head coach of Uganda's Vipers SC last week, dismissed reports of a three-year deal signed with FC Fassell in April 2024. "Where is my signature?" he asked. "My declaration was clear. Let the dog bark; a lion remains silent."

However, The Liberian Investigator has obtained a document indicating that a contract was signed on his behalf by Fatine Fatu Soclo, general manager of Complice Marketing Sport--a Moroccan agency representing FC Fassell. The agreement includes a $4,000 monthly salary (or $52,000 annually), plus benefits such as housing, medical coverage, international travel allowances, and performance bonuses of $10,000 for winning the league and $250 per match-day victory.

Although Minnaert's signature is absent, the contract includes an invoice from the agency bearing his name, outlining salary payments from June 2024 through June 2025.

"Where is my contract with the agency?" Minnaert responded when asked to clarify the document's validity.

Compounding the dispute, striker Mark Yallah--accompanied by Agent Soclo--signed with Vipers SC just days before Minnaert's resignation, raising speculation that the coach's move to Uganda had been in motion long before his departure from FC Fassell.

In response, FC Fassell's legal team, led by attorney Joseph Y. Howe, has issued a formal demand letter, accusing Minnaert of breach of contract and giving him seven days to respond.

"Please find attached a formal demand letter signed by Mr. Kouh concerning your abrupt resignation as head coach and your subsequent appointment at Vipers SC Uganda," the letter reads. "The letter outlines FC Fassell's position and demands in relation to what is considered a clear breach of contract."

The communication has been copied to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), and FIFA.

FC Fassell issued a separate statement Monday condemning Minnaert's July 14 exit, labeling it a violation of professional ethics and evidence of bad faith negotiations with another club.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Minnaert leaves Liberia with silverware. Under his leadership, FC Fassell claimed its first-ever Liberian Premier League title, finishing the 2024-25 season 11 points ahead of second-place Heaven Eleven FC. His side earned praise for their tactical consistency and discipline throughout the campaign.

Whether legal proceedings will follow remains to be seen--but what's certain is that the battle between FC Fassell and its former coach is far from over.