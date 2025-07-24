Liberia: Binda Foundation Restores Clean Water Access to Over 3,500 Residents in Gbarpolu's Smith Town

- After more than three years without reliable access to clean drinking water, residents of Smith Town in Gbarma District, Gbarpolu County are once again drawing safe water--thanks to a major intervention by the Binda Foundation Liberia.

The nonprofit organization, led by County Director Prince Vongbor and a team of volunteer technicians, rehabilitated multiple hand pumps in the area at a cost of more than L$325,000. The effort, completed on July 12, has brought safe water to more than 3,500 residents, most of whom had been relying on contaminated streams that posed serious health risks.

The project follows a visit in April by the foundation's founder and chief executive officer, Stephen Binda, during which community members appealed directly for help, citing years of neglect by government officials and lawmakers.

"Mr. Binda, our main problem is the issue of clean drinking water," one resident said at the time, lamenting that at least six hand pumps constructed by ActionAid in 2015 had long since broken down. "We have pleaded with our representative and senator, but none of them have come to our rescue. We are suffering in Smith Town."

Residents had endured recurring outbreaks of waterborne illnesses due to their dependence on unsafe water sources. The foundation said its swift response aimed to alleviate a crisis that disproportionately affected women and children.

"This marks a turning point," the foundation stated in a release, "offering renewed hope and essential resources to a community long left behind."

Smith Town is part of Gbarma and Kongba Districts, which together host more than 15,000 residents. Despite the region's wealth in gold and diamonds, local development remains limited and representation minimal.

Following the completion of the rehabilitation, residents expressed overwhelming gratitude for the assistance. "We are incredibly thankful for the support of the Binda Foundation. Clean water is not just a necessity; it is a right," said another community member.

The Binda Foundation Liberia has pledged to continue championing access to safe water and essential services in underserved areas. Since its establishment in 2020, the foundation has led development projects focused on clean water, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment across Gbarma, Kongba, and beyond.